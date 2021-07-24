ADELAIDE has survived a late scare from a fast-finishing Hawthorn in a remarkably high-scoring affair at Marvel Stadium.

While Adelaide had the ascendancy right from the start, goals flowed as both sides displayed accuracy that belied their bottom-of-the-table standing in the 16.6(102) to 13.5(83) contest.

Three early goals gave the Crows a handy buffer as both sides traded goals, until the Hawks booted three goals in quick succession to briefly wrestle back the lead midway through the third quarter.

It didn’t take long for Adelaide to steady the ship though, booting two quick goals to take back momentum heading into the final change.

A late surge from Hawthorn brought the margin back down to just one point, before Adelaide countered with three late goals to put the game out of the Hawks’ reach.

CROWS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

For the Hawthorn, Tom Mitchell had 28 touches and nine tackles, while Jaeger O’Meara managed eight tackles of his own to go along with his eight clearances and 23 disposals. Mitch Lewis booted three goals.

For the Crows, Taylor Walker booted four goals while Darcy Forgarty and Elliott Himmelberg kicked two apiece. Rory Laird was also prolific, racking up 36 touches and booted two goals.