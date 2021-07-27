NAT FYFE'S season is officially over after the Fremantle skipper underwent shoulder surgery in Melbourne, while goalsneak Michael Walters is highly unlikely to play again this year.

Fyfe dislocated his right shoulder in the round 12 loss to the Western Bulldogs on June 6, but was keen to delay surgery until after the season in a bid to be part of his team's finals push.

However, those surgery plans were brought forward to this week after Fyfe's right shoulder dislocated again during Sunday's 40-point loss to Sydney.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fyfe finished with shoulder issue again The Dockers have suffered a massive injury blow with Nat Fyfe done for the day after injuring his shoulder again

The two-time Brownlow medallist posted a post-operation picture on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the procedure had gone well.

"Hey Freo fam, shoulder op went well and I'm resting up ready for next season," Fyfe wrote.

"Disappointed I can't finish the year with my team but relieved I can start healing. Will be right behind the boys for the rest of the year."

MEDICAL ROOM The full AFL injury list

Walters has been ruled out for between four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

It means unless Fremantle reach the finals, he won't play again in 2021.

Key defender Alex Pearce will miss Sunday's clash with Richmond at Optus Stadium with concussion.

Alex Pearce models Fremantle's original purple and green jumper. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

Forward Josh Treacy is expected to return from illness, but the AFL career of Stephen Hill appears over after it was deemed he would need three to four weeks to recover from his latest hamstring injury.

Hill is out of contract at season's end and the 31-year-old last played at AFL level in round 18 last year.

The 218-game veteran has been plagued by hamstring issues all year and suffered his latest setback in the WAFL last week.

The loss of both Fyfe and Walters is a huge blow to Fremantle's finals hopes.

The 11th-placed Dockers (8-10) are still just half a win adrift of eighth spot despite suffering disappointing losses to Geelong and Sydney in the past fortnight.