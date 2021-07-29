CARLTON will finally pair Charlie Curnow with Harry McKay together in an exciting forward line once again, with both of the club's attacking duo named for Friday night's important clash with St Kilda.

Curnow hasn't featured in 761 days due to a series of debilitating right knee injuries, while Coleman Medal leader McKay had been in significant doubt due to a toe problem, but both have been named among four Blues inclusions.

It will be Curnow and McKay's 24th game together out of a possible 124.

Young pair Lochie O'Brien and Josh Honey also return to the fold after long stints out of the senior side, but Sam Petrevski-Seton has been dropped and veteran Marc Murphy is again not named in the starting 22.

Rowan Marshall, Hunter Clark, Jack Higgins and Tom Highmore are among four key Saints inclusions for the Marvel Stadium bout, but Nick Coffield has been axed along with Paul Hunter, Oscar Clavarino and Cooper Sharman.

Essendon has dropped experienced key forward Cale Hooker for Saturday night's clash against Sydney, adding yet more intrigue to whether he plays on into 2022. David Zaharakis and Brayden Ham have also been omitted, with Aaron Francis, Kyle Langford and Dylan Clarke returning.

The Swans have once again dropped young midfielder James Rowbottom, but Harry Cunningham and Callum Mills return to their side for the Gabba clash.

The Western Bulldogs will welcome back senior duo Easton Wood and Josh Dunkley, softening the blow of losing key defender Alex Keath and exciting youngster Ed Richards to injury. The Dogs are set to face an Adelaide side that has dropped Lachie Sholl and Billy Frampton.

North Melbourne will hand young forward Eddie Ford his first senior minutes, with veteran defender Robbie Tarrant also returning. But Shaun Atley has been dropped, while Cam Zurhaar, Tarryn Thomas and Ben Cunnington are among those unavailable for the trip to Tasmania to play Geelong.

Shaun Higgins is back for the Cats, playing his 250th game against his former side. Captain Joel Selwood is also named, but Lachie Henderson and Gryan Miers miss due to injury.

Melbourne has selected last year's first-round pick Jake Bowie for his AFL debut, but has dropped experienced defender Michael Hibberd and developing midfielder James Jordon for their clash against Gold Coast.

As reported earlier on Thursday, Joel Jeffrey will debut for the Suns but Izak Rankine has been dropped.

Collingwood welcomes back Jeremy Howe, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Chris Mayne and Josh Thomas among four important inclusions for Saturday's clash with West Coast. The Eagles lose Liam Ryan to injury, but Jack Redden and Jack Petruccelle have both been named.

In the Sunday fixtures, Toby Greene returns for Greater Western Sydney and Orazio Fantasia is named in an extended squad for Port Adelaide.

Dion Prestia has also been included for Richmond, but there is no room for Nathan Broad despite travelling with the squad to Western Australia. Michael Walters, Nat Fyfe and Alex Pearce are among three unavailable for selection for Fremantle due to injury.

Friday, July 30



St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: T.Highmore, R.Marshall, H.Clark, J.Higgins

Out: P.Hunter (omitted), O.Clavarino (omitted), N.Coffield (omitted), C.Sharman (omitted), J.Sinclair (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Sharman (unused)

CARLTON

In: C.Curnow, H.McKay, L.O'Brien, J.Honey

Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted), Z.Williams (hamstring), E.Betts (ankle), M.Murphy (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Murphy (replaced Williams)

Saturday, July 31



Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Wood, J.Dunkley

Out: E.Richards (concussion), A.Keath (hamstring), T.Duryea (managed)

Last week's sub: Scott (replaced Keath)

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, J.Rowe

Out: D.Mackay (medi-sub), L.Sholl (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mackay (replaced Murphy)

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Tarrant, E.Ford, J.Mahony

Out: S.Atley (omitted), T.Thomas (concussion), C.Zurhaar (shoulder), B.Cunnington (managed)

Last week's sub: Polec (replaced Phillips)

GEELONG

In: S.Higgins

Out: L.Henderson (injured), G.Miers (leg)

Last week's sub: Narkle (replaced Selwood)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 3.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, J.Jeffrey, D.MacPherson, Z.Smith

Out: I.Rankine (omitted), C.Graham (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted), O.Markov (hamstring), W.Brodie (medi-sub)

New: Joel Jeffrey

Last week's sub: Brodie (replaced Markov)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Bowey

Out: M.Hibberd (omitted), J.Jordon (omitted)

New: Jake Bowey

Last week's sub: Sparrow (unused)

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, W.Hoskin-Elliott, C.Mayne, J.Thomas

Out: N.Murphy (omitted), A.Tohill (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted), S.Pendlebury (leg fracture), M.Cox (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Cox (replaced Pendlebury)

WEST COAST

In: J.Redden, J.Petruccelle

Out: L.Ryan (hamstring), M.Hutchings (omitted), J.Brander (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Brander (replaced Ryan)

Essendon v Sydney at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.Francis, K.Langford, D.Clarke

Out: C.Hooker (omitted), B.Ham (omitted), D.Zaharakis (omitted), M.Guelfi (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Guelfi (unused)

SYDNEY

In: H.Cunningham, C.Mills

Out: J.Rowbottom (omitted), B.Ronke (omitted), H.McLean (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: McLean (unused)

Sunday, August 1

Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Newcombe, C.Nash, D.Greaves, F.Maginness

Out: J.Cousins (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Burgoyne (unused)

BRISBANE

In: K.Coleman, J.Prior, C.Ballenden

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Cockatoo (unused)

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.10pm AEST

GWS GIANTS

In: T.Greene, Z.Sproule, J.Finlayson, J.Peatling

Out: A.Kennedy (hamstring)

New: James Peatling

Last week's sub: Riccardi (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Fantasia, J.Lienert, J.McEntee

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Mayes (unused)

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Treacy, B.Bewley, N.O'Driscoll, J.Western, E.Hughes, T.Watson

Out: M.Walters (hamstring), N.Fyfe (shoulder), A.Pearce (concussion)

New: Nathan O'Driscoll

Last week's sub: Blakely (replaced Nat Fyfe)

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia, C.Coleman-Jones, T.Dow, B.Miller

Out: M.Pickett (managed)

New: Ben Miller

Last week's sub: Caddy (unused)