ANOTHER weekend of upsets has set the stage for a thrilling final fortnight of the home and away season, with the minor premiership, finals hosting rights and even the last couple of spots in the top eight all up for grabs.

The top four looks all but sorted, with Brisbane and Sydney having to win both their games and rely on one of the incumbents to drop both their remaining clashes.

But Port Adelaide is still in the hunt for a second successive minor premiership, after Geelong and the Western Bulldogs both unexpectedly lost in round 21.

At the other end of the top eight, it's one of the most crowded fields in years. There are two spots still to be locked away and no fewer than six teams still mathematically in the hunt.

West Coast and GWS are in the box seat, but Essendon will be daring to dream of a first finals win since 2004 after their stirring victory over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Check out the run home for all the contenders below, then jump on AFL.com.au's Ladder Predictor to tip the remaining games and see who has to win to make it.

Gold Coast, Collingwood, Adelaide, Hawthorn and North Melbourne have not been considered. All venues are as scheduled and subject to change.

1. Melbourne

62 points (15 wins, one draw, four losses), 130.7 per cent

The Demons have locked away top four and are now a strong chance to finish top two after beating West Coast in Perth. The top-placed Demons have control of their finals fate and should further cement their spot at the top when they meet Adelaide in round 22. The round 23 showdown with Geelong shapes as a significant clash in shaping the final order, but the big job of locking in a double chance is now done for the impressive Dees. - Nathan Schmook

The run home

R22: Adelaide @ MCG

R23: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

2. Western Bulldogs

60 points (15 wins, five losses), 138.1 per cent

The Bulldogs have lost grip on the minor premiership after their surprising loss to Essendon on Sunday. They should beat the Hawks this week although Hawthorn does have a strong record in Tasmania, while round 23 against Port Adelaide will be no easy task as the Power close in on a potential home qualifying final. The Dogs' competition-leading percentage should see them secure a top-two berth but the loss to the Bombers has thrown a little spanner in the works. - Callum Twomey

The run home

R22: Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium

R23: Port Adelaide @ Marvel Stadium

3. Geelong

60 points (15 wins, five losses), 129.1 per cent

Where a shock loss at home to an undermanned Greater Western Sydney on Friday night once looked like it could open the door for a rival side to cash in, Geelong's top-four hopes still appear secure. Sydney's loss to St Kilda will mean Chris Scott's side should still lock up a double chance in the final fortnight, while the Western Bulldogs' defeat to Essendon leaves it still in the running for a top-two spot. Successive fixtures on its home turf at GMHBA Stadium to finish the year should mean Geelong eventually takes care of its business, while a round 23 tussle with Melbourne could still be a battle for the minor premiership. - Riley Beveridge

The run home

R22: St Kilda @ GMHBA Stadium

R23: Melbourne @ GMHBA Stadium

4. Port Adelaide

60 points (15 wins, five losses), 121.3 per cent

The equation for the Power now is simple – win one of their final two matches and a top-four spot is in the bag. With nearly their best team back on the park now, they'll start heavy favourites to lock up that double chance against Carlton next weekend. If Ken Hinkley's men win both matches, the top two – which would allow two home finals in a perfect world – is still in play. The final round against the Western Bulldogs looms as not only crucial for the finals make-up but a possible preview to things later in September. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R22: Carlton @ Adelaide Oval

R23: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

5. Brisbane

52 points (13 wins, seven losses), 128.1 per cent

The Lions' thumping 64-point win against Freo kept their slim top-four chances alive and all but locked in a top six finish at the least. They'll be relying on one of the top-four teams to drop both remaining matches to earn the double chance, while winning their remaining two games, against Collingwood and West Coast. A 'home' elimination final is the most likely outcome, with the strong possibility the Lions could play the Eagles in round 23 and then again in the first week of the finals. - Nathan Schmook

The run home

R22: Collingwood @ Gabba

R23: West Coast @ Gabba

6. Sydney

52 points (13 wins, seven losses), 115.0 per cent

The Swans’ streak of five wins against finals contenders came to a halt with the shock loss to St Kilda and looks to have ended their hopes of a top-four finish. Their remaining matches against the developing but dangerous North Melbourne and Gold Coast will have little bearing on where the Swans finish on the ladder as they’re now all but assured of a 'home' elimination final, so will be used to fine-tune their form and perhaps rest any players carrying niggles ahead of an attack on the finals. - Martin Pegan

The run home

R22: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Gold Coast @ TBC

7. West Coast

40 points (10 wins, 10 losses), 95.5 per cent

The Eagles have work yet to do if they are to lock in a top eight finish after falling to the Demons on Monday night. With at least one win required to get them there, and possibly two given their poor percentage, the high stakes Western Derby shapes as a crunch game for the team. Lose that and they are in grave danger of missing finals for the first time since 2014. The Eagles will hope key players Luke Shuey, Tom Barrass and Liam Ryan can return against the Dockers to ensure their season remains alive. – Nathan Schmook

The run home

R22: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R23: Brisbane @ Gabba

8. Greater Western Sydney

38 points (nine wins, one draw, 10 losses), 96.4 per cent

Friday night's win, and the way it occurred – Greater Western Sydney lost eight players to injury on the eve of the clash, then had Brent Daniels go down with a hamstring problem during it – bolsters its finals chances ten-fold. Now, with clashes against fellow September hopefuls Richmond and Carlton over the last fortnight, its destiny is in its own hands. While next week's match against the reigning premiers will no longer be at Giants Stadium, Leon Cameron's team could also be bolstered by the return of players like Jacob Hopper, Shane Mumford, Phil Davis, Josh Kelly and Jesse Hogan. That could provide them with the impetus to make its once-distant finals dream a reality. - Riley Beveridge

The run home

R22: Richmond @ TBC

R23: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

9. Essendon

36 points (nine wins, 11 losses), 103.4 per cent

Well, well, well. Essendon is back in the hunt for a return to the finals after its drought-breaking win over the Western Bulldogs. It is now up to the Bombers, who on the season's form should be able to overcome the Suns and Magpies in the final two rounds. Given the Bombers' percentage – the best of any side out of the eight – two wins should be enough although they will rely on the Giants dropping one of their next two games or the Eagles also falling off. - Callum Twomey

The run home

R22: Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium

R23: Collingwood @ MCG

10. Richmond

36 points (nine wins, 11 losses), 100.1 per cent

Just what the doctor ordered. Richmond remains in the hunt for that last finals spot after a 33-point win over North Melbourne, getting its percentage above 100 for the first time since round 18. Two wins from the Tigers' next two games are needed, as well as results to fall their way, with next week's clash against fellow finals aspirant (and in-form side) GWS set to be an absolute belter. - Sarah Black

The run home

R22: GWS Giants @ TBC

R23: Hawthorn @ MCG

11. St Kilda

36 points (nine wins, 11 losses), 88.2 per cent

The Saints’ season is still alive after their upset victory over a red-hot Sydney but a poor percentage means they still have to win both of their remaining matches and hope other results fall their way to finish in the top-eight. Their first crucial clash will be against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium where the Saints haven’t won since 1999 and have lost the last nine by an average of 52 points. They will be sweating on the fitness of Max King and Paddy Ryder to give them their best chance of another surprise win but even if these inconsistent Saints shock the Cats they will have to continue the end of season flourish against fellow finals contenders Fremantle. - Martin Pegan

The run home

R22: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R23: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium

12. Fremantle

36 points (nine wins, 11 losses), 87.7 per cent

The difference between winning and losing was massive for the Dockers, falling from eighth to 12th and no longer holding their finals destiny in their own hands. Their 64-point belting from Brisbane also dealt their percentage another significant hit, leaving them needing to win their remaining two games and hope a series of other results go their way. There is plenty on the line in a round 21 Western Derby that could decide if either of the WA clubs play finals. And the Dockers should be grateful they at least face another top-eight hopeful in St Kilda to round out the season, just in case they are left jockeying for the same available spot. While the window is ajar, a sixth straight season outside finals looks likely. - Nathan Schmook

The run home

R22: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

13. Carlton

32 points (eight wins, 12 losses), 93.3 per cent

The Blues' faint finals hopes were officially ended after Saturday's disastrous loss to Gold Coast.

The run home

R22: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R23: GWS Giants @ Marvel Stadium