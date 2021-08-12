THEY are our top tipsters on AFL.com.au, so how do Mitch Cleary and Nat Edwards see the final ladder panning out?

Our two experts have taken on the Ladder Predictor to decide the minor premiership, the race for the eight and who will claim the wooden spoon.

Check out their predictions below and have a go at making your own.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

MITCH CLEARY

Friday night's Greater Western Sydney-Richmond game looks set to determine the final spot in the top eight and will go a long way to deciding this year's AFL.com.au tipping race. It appears the only genuine 50-50 game of round 22. Toby Greene's suspension is a massive blow for the Giants who may have played their Grand Final last week so I'm tipping the Tigers – even on Marvel Stadium. Port Adelaide should be too strong for Carlton to lock away a top-four berth, while North Melbourne will be guaranteed a wooden spoon with a loss to Sydney. And West Coast's recent record over Fremantle is too hard to ignore especially with the Dockers missing Andy Brayshaw to go with Nat Fyfe. Despite a Derby victory, I expect the Eagles to fall to Brisbane in the final round and miss out on the finals with a Richmond win over Hawthorn and Essendon beating Collingwood to seal their fate. Geelong's home ground advantage over Melbourne gives it the edge to grab second spot, while the Western Bulldogs will overwhelm Port Adelaide even with the Power's impressive recent form at Marvel Stadium.

LADDER AFTER ROUND 23

1. Western Bulldogs

2. Geelong

3. Melbourne

4. Port Adelaide

5. Brisbane

6. Sydney

7. Essendon

8. Richmond

9. West Coast

10. Greater Western Sydney

11. St Kilda

12. Fremantle

13. Carlton

14. Gold Coast

15. Adelaide

16. Hawthorn

17. Collingwood

18. North Melbourne

NAT EDWARDS

There’s a lot at stake in the final two rounds of the home and away season, finals spots up for grabs, the Horne Ultimatum and not to mention the bragging rights as the best tipster at AFL.com.au. I was pretty dirty when Mitch knocked me off top spot a few weeks so I’m keen to push him off the throne and back down the pecking order where he belongs. In round 22 I have the Tigers beating the Giants. I know what GWS did to the Cats last week with half of their best 22 out, but the loss of Toby Greene is the tipping point for me, so I’m backing in Richmond which will all but end the Giants’ finals hopes. On Monday, I said on AFL Daily I was giving the Eagles one last chance. I lied. This week is most definitely their final chance as I tip them to topple the Brayshaw-less Dockers. A win in the Derby should be enough to lock the Eagles into the top eight even if they lose to the Lions in round 23. Along with West Coast, I also have Essendon making finals with wins over the Suns and Pies. It also factors in the Hawks giving Alastair Clarkson the send-off he deserves in his final game as coach, leaving the Tigers out of September action and in 10th spot. As for the wooden spoon race, well, despite beating the Crows in the last round, it’s still not enough for the Roos to avoid last place but it will ensure they get first look at Jason Horne-Francis should they hold on to the No.1 draft pick. So there you have it, my ladder predictions. May the best tipster not named Mitch win.

LADDER AFTER ROUND 23

1. Western Bulldogs

2. Geelong

3. Melbourne

4. Port Adelaide

5. Brisbane

6. Sydney

7. Essendon

8. West Coast

9. GWS Giants

10. Richmond

11. Fremantle

12. St Kilda

13. Carlton

14. Hawthorn

15. Gold Coast

16. Collingwood

17. Adelaide

18. North Melbourne

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?