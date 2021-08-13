FOLLOWING a hectic travel and quarantine schedule since the middle of the season, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says his team now has a "golden opportunity" to build momentum heading into finals.

The Lions have played just two games at the Gabba since round 11, and after returning from Western Australia on Tuesday, will play Collingwood and West Coast at home in the final two rounds.

Providing there are no more COVID hiccups of course.

Fagan has conceded the fifth-placed Lions, two games outside the top four, are likely to qualify for an elimination final, which would potentially see a third straight game at the Gabba if things go to plan.

"Two at home and a home final, you couldn’t ask for more than that, but the world could change too," Fagan said on Friday morning.

"What you think you have you might not have, so you've got to be ready for whatever pops up."

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan during a game against Geelong in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After a month of form struggles, Brisbane returned to its best against Fremantle last Sunday and will face the Pies with the services of Lachie Neale (illness) and Darcy Gardiner (shoulder), who have both resumed their places.

Uncompromising winger Mitch Robinson will miss Saturday night's match with a calf niggle Fagan said was of little concern.

"If he had to play he could, but the bottom line is it's better to use common sense at this stage … we want him up and firing for finals," Fagan said.

"Every time we play in the next couple of weeks it's preparation for what is more than likely going to be an elimination final.

"We want to be in the best shape we can come the first week of finals."

Defender Marcus Adams, who has missed the past four matches with a foot injury, will take part in a match-like conditioning session at the weekend and is expected to be available for the final round.