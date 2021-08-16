Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Hawkins lead the team out ahead of their round 22 clash between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on August 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS have been informed the pre-finals bye has been officially scrapped for 2021 with the week off to instead be held over and used during finals.

It's understood clubs were told on Sunday night they will roll straight from the home and away season into finals without a week off.

The week off will, however, be a fluid decision and come into effect ahead of the preliminary final or the Toyota AFL Grand Final depending on whether teams are required to be relocated to other states given the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

It will also leave the Grand Final to remain fixtured for Saturday September 25.

It comes after calls from Geelong coach Chris Scott and Melbourne counterpart Simon Goodwin over the weekend demanding clarity on whether there would be a weekend's rest ahead of the finals.

The bye before the finals was introduced for 2016 after several seasons of clubs resting players in the final round of the home and away season.

The latest decision from the AFL is expected to have a major impact on team selection for this weekend's round 23 of matches. The AFL is expected to finalise the fixture for the final round in the coming days.

