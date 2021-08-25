HAWTHORN has continued to reshape its coaching department, adding Adrian Hickmott to the panel under new senior coach Sam Mitchell.

The club has also extended current assistant Chris Newman’s contract a further two years.

A 10-year assistant at West Coast, Hickmott’s addition will see the Hawk’s coaching panel grow by one in 2022.

The former Carlton and Geelong player held a variety of roles in his time at the Eagles, including being the club’s contested ball coordinator during its most recent flag-winning season.

"Adrian has a wealth of coaching knowledge, including working as part of the Eagles' premiership coaching team in 2018," Hawthorn head of football Rob McCartney said.

Adrian Hickmott with Nic Naitanui during the 2018 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

"He is a highly accomplished coach, with a proven ability to develop and nurture young talent which will be pivotal as our club continues to transition through this stage of on-field growth."

Hickmott will officially start at the Hawks when pre-season training commences in November.