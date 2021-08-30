Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

COLLINGWOOD could land one of this year's hottest trade targets … for free.

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the crew takes a look at how the Magpies could coax a gun midfielder from a rival club to pair alongside father-son jet Nick Daicos without having to pay a cent at the trade table.

The team also discusses which upsets could be brewing in the second week of finals, analyses whether Ross Lyon is the right coach for Carlton, and brings back an old segment ahead of the trade period.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all the big footy issues in this week's episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the lighter ones as well – delving into the most significant talking points ahead of the semi-finals.

Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure you're up to date with each episode of AFL Exchange and be sure to refresh your feeds on Thursday morning for a new episode of Exchange Extra where we answer your questions.

Episode guide ...

1.50: The week one finals results that surprised us the most.

4.30: Which team can cause a semi-final upset this weekend?

8.40: What are Toby Greene's prospects at the AFL Tribunal?

12.50: How the Pies could land a steal at the trade table.

24.00: What are some of footy's biggest curses?

27.30: Is Ross Lyon the right coach for Carlton?

33.30: The return of a favourite segment 'Who Says No'.

38.20: Who are the young guns we should be watching during the U-18 Champs?