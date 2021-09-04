WEST Coast great Glen Jakovich has been unveiled as the 2021 AFL premiership cup ambassador.

Jakovich officially launched the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour on Saturday which will see the cup embark on a two-week journey of some of Western Australia's most iconic destinations, as well as several local community football clubs.

The cup will begin its road trip on Monday, September 6, and head south along the west coast to local football communities in Halls Creek, Karratha, Exmouth and Geraldton in a convoy of Toyota HiLux vehicles.

It will then travel on a Virgin Australia flight to some of the state's best destinations including Melville, Kalgoorlie, Manjimup and Margaret River before returning to Perth.

Jakovich is a two-time premiership player for the Eagles, a 2008 AFL Hall of Fame inductee, a two-time Therabody AFL All-Australian, and four-time West Coast Eagles club champion.

He is also the brother of former Melbourne dynamo Allen Jakovich and has revealed he has a soft spot for the Demons in this year's finals series.

Glen said he was proud to represent the AFL and be part of the upcoming finals celebrations.

Glen Jakovich and Karl Langdon celebrate with the premiership cup after winning the 1992 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm extremely honoured and privileged to be named this year's AFL premiership cup ambassador. I know how passionate West Australian’s are about Australian Football, so it’s great that they have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the game’s most prestigious pieces of silverware as part of the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour," Jakovich said.

"I'm looking forward to being part of the celebrations in the lead up to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final and sharing in the exciting of hosting one of the biggest sporting events in our backyard for the first time."

AFL customer and commercial manager Kylie Rogers said the tour would provide a great opportunity for people in remote communities with a chance to get swept up in finals fever.

"Western Australia has a strong football culture in communities from the grassroots to the elite level, so we’re delighted to be able to take the premiership cup to a number of these great football clubs and iconic West Australian locations," Rogers said.

Tour dates and locations: