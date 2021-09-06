Brandan Parfitt warms up before the 2021 second semi-final. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG midfielder Brandan Parfitt has been ruled out of the Toyota AFL Finals Series after scans confirmed a high-grade hamstring tear.

The 23-year-old injured his left hamstring in the first quarter of Friday night’s semi-final win over the Giants.

After consultation with specialists, Parfitt will undergo surgery later this week in Perth.

Parfitt will begin a rehabilitation program with the club expecting him to commence full pre-season training later this year.

The young gun joins Mark O'Connor (hamstring) and Tom Stewart (foot) on the sidelines, but the latter still holds hope of a miraculous return should the Cats reach the the Grand Final.