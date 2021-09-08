THE AFL has on Wednesday announced the 2021 Charles Brownlow Medal Count will commence at 5:30pm AWST / 7:30pm AEST on Sunday September 19, broadcast live on the Seven Network.

2021 marks the 94th year the Charles Brownlow Medal will be awarded to the league’s fairest and best player with five state-based venues across the country set to host players for the count, including a Western Australian event held at Optus Stadium.

Invited players will attend the location closest to where they are currently residing.

General Manager of Commercial and Customer Kylie Rogers said the league was looking forward to the Brownlow Medal Count once again opening the festivities of Grand Final week.

“The Charles Brownlow Medal is one of our game’s highest individual honours and continues to be one of the most prestigious nights on the AFL calendar," Ms Rogers said.

“On behalf of the AFL, I thank the Seven Network for their support of the Brownlow Medal Count and for delivering a broadcast that allows fans to continue to celebrate players and their achievements across another incredible Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

“The health and safety of everyone in the game and the wider community remains paramount and each event held at the five venues across the country will be delivered in a COVID-safe manner.”

Lachie Neale gets a kiss from wife Julie after winning the 2020 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Managing Director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said:

“We can’t wait to bring fans all the excitement of the Brownlow Medal count again in 2021 on what is undoubtedly one of football’s most magical nights. Following the success of Seven’s groundbreaking broadcast last year, our team will again be ready to track all the leading contenders throughout the night wherever they are across the country, as this year’s winner of the game’s most coveted individual award is crowned.”

AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan will be in Western Australia to read the votes on the evening.

Media arrangements and key timings for the 2021 Charles Brownlow Medal Count will be communicated in the coming week.