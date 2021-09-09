VOLUNTEERS who have made an outstanding contribution to community football across the country have been recognised, with state and territory category winners of the 2021 Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards announced.

All NAB AFL Auskick centres, schools, community clubs and leagues in each state and territory were invited to participate in the annual awards, with more than 600 nominations received nationally.

Winners have been announced from each state and territory for the following categories:

Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer of the Year

AFL Junior Coach of the Year

AFL Senior Coach of the Year

NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer of the Year

AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer of the Year

AFL National Community Umpiring Service

AFL Diversity Ambassador of the Year

AFL Primary School Ambassador of the Year

AFL Secondary School Ambassador of the Year

These volunteers may have contributed to the completion of a major or significant project throughout the year, gone above and beyond throughout the COVID-affected season or contributed to a number of roles over a long period.

Each of these state and territory winners goes into the running to win the national award for their category. The prize for each of the national category winners is a ‘Grand Final Experience’ including tickets for them and a guest to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final and return flights. Those unable to travel to Perth will have their prize postponed to 2022.

The Toyota AFL National Volunteer of the Year winner and national category winners will be announced in AFL Grand Final week.

STATE AND TERRITORY CATEGORY WINNERS

Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer of the Year

State Winner Club / Affiliation New South Wales / ACT Kristy Smith Balgowlah Suns Northern Territory Rebecca Dunbar Darwin Buffaloes Queensland Cameron Wyatt Brothers AFC South Australia TBC Tasmania Lindsay Dobson Yolla Football Club Victoria David Folley Caulfield Bears Football Netball Club Western Australia Shane Harris

Evelyn Costaine Karratha Kats

Noonkanbah Blues

Kristy Smith (centre) with clubmates from the Balgowlah Suns. Picture: Supplied

AFL Junior Coach of the Year

State Winner Club / Affiliation New South Wales / ACT Phil Lane Baulkham Hills Hawks Northern Territory Jason Grace Southern Districts FC Queensland Pete Hutton Coorparoo Junior AFC South Australia Leith Dawes Mt Lofty Football Club Tasmania Brad Willis Kingborough Football Club Victoria Bicola Tenabel Ascot Vale Panthers JFC Western Australia Anthony Ricciardello Stirling Saints Junior FC

Brad Willis from Kingborough FC in Tasmania. Picture: Supplied

AFL Senior Coach of the Year

State Winner Club / Affiliation New South Wales / ACT Aaron Harvey Glen Innes Celts Northern Territory Graham Christmas Rovers FC Queensland Nick Malceski Labrador AFC South Australia Wayne Knowles Mannum Football Club Tasmania Mitch Thorp Launceston Football Club Victoria Daniel Nolan Wallan-Riddell District FNL Western Australia Sam Do Karratha Falcons Womens

Launceston FC coach Mitch Thorp. Picture: Supplied

NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer of the Year

State Winner Club / Affiliation New South Wales / ACT Andrew Pyman Fairfield Falcons Northern Territory Nick Twelftree Banks FC Auskick Queensland Paul Higgs Mayne Junior AFC South Australia Jenna Tiller Crystal Brook Football Club Tasmania Dwayne Aherne Ulverstone Auskick Centre Victoria Ben Hogan St Bernard’s FC Western Australia Sharee Chitty Wanneroo JFC

AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer of the Year



State Winner Club / Affiliation New South Wales / ACT Liz Symes Bathurst Giants Northern Territory Nathan Mac Wellbeing Wednesday program Queensland Daniel Ramage AFLQ Inclusion Programs South Australia Gary Sutherland Goodwood Saints FC Tasmania Suzanne Bowen New Horizon Club Victoria Peter Willoughby Monash Demons All Abilities Western Australia Amanda-Jane Peacock Piara Waters JFC

AFL National Community Umpiring Service



State Winner Club / Affiliation New South Wales / ACT Ash Lamb AFL Sapphire Coast Umpires Northern Territory Daryl Grahek Katherine Umpires Association Queensland Jason Mitchell SEQ Juniors South Australia Geoff Osborn SANFL Junior Umpires Tasmania Damion Oxley Tasmanian Football Umpires Assoc Victoria Ken Wegener Sale Umpires Association Western Australia Chris Spencer

Lewis Williams

David Gaynor Subiaco Juniors

East Perth Juniors

East Fremantle Juniors

Ken Wegener from the Sale Umpires Association. Picture: Supplied

AFL Diversity Ambassador of the Year



State Winner Club / Affiliation New South Wales / ACT Ali Abdulatif Bankstown Bullsharks Northern Territory Malcom Hales Barunga School Queensland Mohammed Ansary Merciful Servants South Australia Katy Javor Australian Islamic College Tasmania Graeme Gardner Rocherlea FC Western Australia Anouska Bonney Esperance FC

AFL Primary School Ambassador of the Year



State Winner Club / Affiliation New South Wales / ACT Darryl Howe St Gregorys Campbelltown Northern Territory Eilish McCluskey Queensland Dave Beasley Bayview State School South Australia Matt Bradley Angaston Primary School Tasmania Damien Pursell Ulverstone PS Victoria Danielle Coates St Francis of the Fields Primary School Western Australia Kylie Collins Ellenbrook Primary School

AFL Secondary School Ambassador of the Year

