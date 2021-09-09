VOLUNTEERS who have made an outstanding contribution to community football across the country have been recognised, with state and territory category winners of the 2021 Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards announced.
All NAB AFL Auskick centres, schools, community clubs and leagues in each state and territory were invited to participate in the annual awards, with more than 600 nominations received nationally.
Winners have been announced from each state and territory for the following categories:
- Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer of the Year
- AFL Junior Coach of the Year
- AFL Senior Coach of the Year
- NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer of the Year
- AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer of the Year
- AFL National Community Umpiring Service
- AFL Diversity Ambassador of the Year
- AFL Primary School Ambassador of the Year
- AFL Secondary School Ambassador of the Year
These volunteers may have contributed to the completion of a major or significant project throughout the year, gone above and beyond throughout the COVID-affected season or contributed to a number of roles over a long period.
Each of these state and territory winners goes into the running to win the national award for their category. The prize for each of the national category winners is a ‘Grand Final Experience’ including tickets for them and a guest to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final and return flights. Those unable to travel to Perth will have their prize postponed to 2022.
The Toyota AFL National Volunteer of the Year winner and national category winners will be announced in AFL Grand Final week.
STATE AND TERRITORY CATEGORY WINNERS
Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer of the Year
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
Kristy Smith
|
Balgowlah Suns
|
Northern Territory
|
Rebecca Dunbar
|
Darwin Buffaloes
|
Queensland
|
Cameron Wyatt
|
Brothers AFC
|
South Australia
|
TBC
|
|
Tasmania
|
Lindsay Dobson
|
Yolla Football Club
|
Victoria
|
David Folley
|
Caulfield Bears Football Netball Club
|
Western Australia
|
Shane Harris
|
Karratha Kats
AFL Junior Coach of the Year
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
Phil Lane
|
Baulkham Hills Hawks
|
Northern Territory
|
Jason Grace
|
Southern Districts FC
|
Queensland
|
Pete Hutton
|
Coorparoo Junior AFC
|
South Australia
|
Leith Dawes
|
Mt Lofty Football Club
|
Tasmania
|
Brad Willis
|
Kingborough Football Club
|
Victoria
|
Bicola Tenabel
|
Ascot Vale Panthers JFC
|
Western Australia
|
Anthony Ricciardello
|
Stirling Saints Junior FC
AFL Senior Coach of the Year
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
Aaron Harvey
|
Glen Innes Celts
|
Northern Territory
|
Graham Christmas
|
Rovers FC
|
Queensland
|
Nick Malceski
|
Labrador AFC
|
South Australia
|
Wayne Knowles
|
Mannum Football Club
|
Tasmania
|
Mitch Thorp
|
Launceston Football Club
|
Victoria
|
Daniel Nolan
|
Wallan-Riddell District FNL
|
Western Australia
|
Sam Do
|
Karratha Falcons Womens
NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer of the Year
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
Andrew Pyman
|
Fairfield Falcons
|
Northern Territory
|
Nick Twelftree
|
Banks FC Auskick
|
Queensland
|
Paul Higgs
|
Mayne Junior AFC
|
South Australia
|
Jenna Tiller
|
Crystal Brook Football Club
|
Tasmania
|
Dwayne Aherne
|
Ulverstone Auskick Centre
|
Victoria
|
Ben Hogan
|
St Bernard’s FC
|
Western Australia
|
Sharee Chitty
|
Wanneroo JFC
AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer of the Year
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
Liz Symes
|
Bathurst Giants
|
Northern Territory
|
Nathan Mac
|
Wellbeing Wednesday program
|
Queensland
|
Daniel Ramage
|
AFLQ Inclusion Programs
|
South Australia
|
Gary Sutherland
|
Goodwood Saints FC
|
Tasmania
|
Suzanne Bowen
|
New Horizon Club
|
Victoria
|
Peter Willoughby
|
Monash Demons All Abilities
|
Western Australia
|
Amanda-Jane Peacock
|
Piara Waters JFC
AFL National Community Umpiring Service
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
Ash Lamb
|
AFL Sapphire Coast Umpires
|
Northern Territory
|
Daryl Grahek
|
Katherine Umpires Association
|
Queensland
|
Jason Mitchell
|
SEQ Juniors
|
South Australia
|
Geoff Osborn
|
SANFL Junior Umpires
|
Tasmania
|
Damion Oxley
|
Tasmanian Football Umpires Assoc
|
Victoria
|
Ken Wegener
|
Sale Umpires Association
|
Western Australia
|
Chris Spencer
|
Subiaco Juniors
AFL Diversity Ambassador of the Year
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
Ali Abdulatif
|
Bankstown Bullsharks
|
Northern Territory
|
Malcom Hales
|
Barunga School
|
Queensland
|
Mohammed Ansary
|
Merciful Servants
|
South Australia
|
Katy Javor
|
Australian Islamic College
|
Tasmania
|
Graeme Gardner
|
Rocherlea FC
|
Western Australia
|
Anouska Bonney
|
Esperance FC
AFL Primary School Ambassador of the Year
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
Darryl Howe
|
St Gregorys Campbelltown
|
Northern Territory
|
Eilish McCluskey
|
|
Queensland
|
Dave Beasley
|
Bayview State School
|
South Australia
|
Matt Bradley
|
Angaston Primary School
|
Tasmania
|
Damien Pursell
|
Ulverstone PS
|
Victoria
|
Danielle Coates
|
St Francis of the Fields Primary School
|
Western Australia
|
Kylie Collins
|
Ellenbrook Primary School
AFL Secondary School Ambassador of the Year
|
State
|
Winner
|
Club / Affiliation
|
New South Wales / ACT
|
James Sullivan
|
St Francis de Sales Leeton
|
Northern Territory
|
Ben Johns
|
NT Catholic
|
Queensland
|
Matthew Carroll
|
Marymount College
|
South Australia
|
Amanda Millar
|
Salisbury High School
|
Victoria
|
Vicki Hoban
|
Lowther Hall Anglican Grammar
|
Western Australia
|
Hayley Clarke
|
Karratha Senior High School