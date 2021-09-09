VOLUNTEERS who have made an outstanding contribution to community football across the country have been recognised, with state and territory category winners of the 2021 Toyota AFL National Volunteer Awards announced.  

All NAB AFL Auskick centres, schools, community clubs and leagues in each state and territory were invited to participate in the annual awards, with more than 600 nominations received nationally.

Winners have been announced from each state and territory for the following categories:

  • Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer of the Year
  • AFL Junior Coach of the Year
  • AFL Senior Coach of the Year
  • NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer of the Year
  • AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer of the Year
  • AFL National Community Umpiring Service
  • AFL Diversity Ambassador of the Year
  • AFL Primary School Ambassador of the Year
  • AFL Secondary School Ambassador of the Year

These volunteers may have contributed to the completion of a major or significant project throughout the year, gone above and beyond throughout the COVID-affected season or contributed to a number of roles over a long period.

Each of these state and territory winners goes into the running to win the national award for their category. The prize for each of the national category winners is a ‘Grand Final Experience’ including tickets for them and a guest to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final and return flights. Those unable to travel to Perth will have their prize postponed to 2022.

The Toyota AFL National Volunteer of the Year winner and national category winners will be announced in AFL Grand Final week.

STATE AND TERRITORY CATEGORY WINNERS

Toyota AFL Community Football Volunteer of the Year

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

Kristy Smith

Balgowlah Suns

Northern Territory

Rebecca Dunbar

Darwin Buffaloes

Queensland

Cameron Wyatt

Brothers AFC

South Australia

TBC

 

Tasmania

Lindsay Dobson

Yolla Football Club

Victoria

David Folley

Caulfield Bears Football Netball Club

Western Australia

Shane Harris
Evelyn Costaine

Karratha Kats
Noonkanbah Blues
Kristy Smith (centre) with clubmates from the Balgowlah Suns. Picture: Supplied

AFL Junior Coach of the Year

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

Phil Lane

Baulkham Hills Hawks

Northern Territory

Jason Grace

Southern Districts FC

Queensland

Pete Hutton

Coorparoo Junior AFC

South Australia

Leith Dawes

Mt Lofty Football Club

Tasmania

Brad Willis

Kingborough Football Club

Victoria

Bicola Tenabel

Ascot Vale Panthers JFC

Western Australia

Anthony Ricciardello

Stirling Saints Junior FC
Brad Willis from Kingborough FC in Tasmania. Picture: Supplied

AFL Senior Coach of the Year

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

Aaron Harvey

Glen Innes Celts

Northern Territory

Graham Christmas

Rovers FC

Queensland

Nick Malceski

Labrador AFC

South Australia

Wayne Knowles

Mannum Football Club

Tasmania

Mitch Thorp

Launceston Football Club

Victoria

Daniel Nolan

Wallan-Riddell District FNL

Western Australia

Sam Do

Karratha Falcons Womens
Launceston FC coach Mitch Thorp. Picture: Supplied

NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer of the Year

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

Andrew Pyman

Fairfield Falcons

Northern Territory

Nick Twelftree

Banks FC Auskick

Queensland

Paul Higgs

Mayne Junior AFC

South Australia

Jenna Tiller

Crystal Brook Football Club

Tasmania

Dwayne Aherne

Ulverstone Auskick Centre

Victoria

Ben Hogan

St Bernard’s FC

Western Australia

Sharee Chitty

Wanneroo JFC

AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer of the Year

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

Liz Symes

Bathurst Giants

Northern Territory

Nathan Mac

Wellbeing Wednesday program

Queensland

Daniel Ramage

AFLQ Inclusion Programs

South Australia

Gary Sutherland

Goodwood Saints FC

Tasmania

Suzanne Bowen

New Horizon Club

Victoria

Peter Willoughby

Monash Demons All Abilities

Western Australia

Amanda-Jane Peacock

Piara Waters JFC

AFL National Community Umpiring Service

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

Ash Lamb

AFL Sapphire Coast Umpires

Northern Territory

Daryl Grahek

Katherine Umpires Association

Queensland

Jason Mitchell

SEQ Juniors

South Australia

Geoff Osborn

SANFL Junior Umpires

Tasmania

Damion Oxley

Tasmanian Football Umpires Assoc

Victoria

Ken Wegener

Sale Umpires Association

Western Australia

Chris Spencer
Lewis Williams
David Gaynor

Subiaco Juniors
East Perth Juniors
East Fremantle Juniors
Ken Wegener from the Sale Umpires Association. Picture: Supplied

AFL Diversity Ambassador of the Year

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

Ali Abdulatif

Bankstown Bullsharks

Northern Territory

Malcom Hales

Barunga School

Queensland

Mohammed Ansary

Merciful Servants

South Australia

Katy Javor

Australian Islamic College

Tasmania

Graeme Gardner

Rocherlea FC

Western Australia

Anouska Bonney

Esperance FC

AFL Primary School Ambassador of the Year

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

Darryl Howe

St Gregorys Campbelltown

Northern Territory

Eilish McCluskey

 

Queensland

Dave Beasley

Bayview State School

South Australia

Matt Bradley

Angaston Primary School

Tasmania

Damien Pursell

Ulverstone PS

Victoria

Danielle Coates

St Francis of the Fields Primary School

Western Australia

Kylie Collins

Ellenbrook Primary School

AFL Secondary School Ambassador of the Year

State

Winner

Club / Affiliation

New South Wales / ACT

James Sullivan

St Francis de Sales Leeton

Northern Territory

Ben Johns

NT Catholic

Queensland

Matthew Carroll

Marymount College

South Australia

Amanda Millar

Salisbury High School

Victoria

Vicki Hoban

Lowther Hall Anglican Grammar

Western Australia

Hayley Clarke

Karratha Senior High School

 