GET SET for hour-long, blockbuster edition of Yokayi Footy tonight from 7.30pm AEST.

A stack of stars will be joining the coverage, including Bachar Houli and Bradley Hill from the studio, plus Andy Krakouer and former West Coast gun David Wirrpanda from Perth with the premiership cup.

Hear from Ben Brown, Jack Macrae and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, and Brisbane champ Darryl White - who knows a thing or three about premierships - will also be on the show.



>> WATCH YOKAYI FOOTY FROM 7.30pm AEST TONIGHT ON AFL.COM.AU AND THE AFL LIVE OFFICIAL APP

>> WANT MORE YOKAYI FOOTY? Catch it now in AFL ON DEMAND

Also on tonight's bumper episode, the Yokayi Footy Indigenous Team of the Year will be revealed, and we will announce the winner of the Yokayi Moment of the Year.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Yokayi Footy: Dogs and Demons' incredible journey to the GF Megan and Tony look back at the year of our 2021 Grand finalists

Check out our highlights package of the best celebrations of the season and you have to see Indigenous photographer Tamati Smith's incredible video diary - who has been on the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour through WA

Guest comedians are also joining the show, and Dallas Woods will be rapping on set.

>> Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter using #YokayiFooty

In this episode ...

- Megan and Tony (and a spontaneous Gilly!) look back at the Dogs and the Dees' road to the Grand Final

- Andy is at Optus Stadium with the premiership cup, and brings us all the action from the Brownlow

- Darryl is in Queensland with a behind-the-scenes look of the Yolngu Radio's call of the Brisbane v Bulldogs semi-final

- David Wirrpanda, Brad Hill and Bachar Houli all join the action

- We unveil the 2021 Yokayi Footy Indigenous Team of the Year

- Young gun Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and ball-magnet Jack Macrae dial in from Perth

- Ben Brown shares his journey from North Melbourne to the Demons to the big dance

- Fabian Woods revs up the Dogs and fires up the Demons

- We look back at the laughs, the tears and the bloopers from a huge year on Yokayi Footy

- The team give their Grand Final previews, tips and Norm Smith predictions

- Hip-hop sensation Dallas Woods lays down the Yokayi Rap to finish the show with a banger