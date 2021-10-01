Sydney's George Hewett in action against GWS in round 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has officially made an offer to acquire restricted free agent George Hewett from Sydney.

The Blues have lodged the paperwork for what is believed to be a four-year offer for the 25-year-old.

Sydney now has until Monday at 4pm AEDT to match the offer, or Hewett will head south to play under new Carlton coach Michael Voss.

Swan George Hewett in action during the 2021 elimination final against GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

If the Swans match the contract both clubs will have to agree on a trade for any move to occur.

Hewett has played 120 games in the red and white since being taken with pick No.32 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

Although he did not make his debut until 2016, as a forward, Hewett has become a regular in the senior team, playing as a tagging, ball-winning midfielder, and a lockdown defender.

He played 21 games in 2021, including the one-point elimination final loss against Greater Western Sydney.