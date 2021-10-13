HAWTHORN has bolstered its ruck stocks for the future, landing Max Lynch from Collingwood.

The Hawks were eager to replenish its big men after a ruck domino chain saw Darcy Fort move to Brisbane and Jonathon Ceglar to Geelong.

The trade will see the Hawks send their future third-round pick and Brisbane's future third-round selection to the Pies in exchange for the 200cm ruckman, Fremantle's future third and Gold Coast’s future fourth-round selections.

With skipper Ben McEvoy in the twilight of his career at 32, the 23-year-old Lynch looks set to form a long-term partnership with the rising Ned Reeves.

Lynch has played just three games – two this year – since being selected by Collingwood with pick 51 in the 2016 Rookie Draft, with the Pies generally opting to use key forwards Darcy Cameron or Mason Cox to support Brodie Grundy.

Hawk Jon Ceglar and Magpie Max Lynch in action during VFL round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn head of football Rob McCartney described Lynch as an "exciting prospect".

"We were really excited when Max made his intentions clear that he wanted to become a Hawk in this trade period," McCartney said.

"We see some real promise and potential in his game.

"At his age, he fits the demographic of our list profile really strongly so we hope the timing of his development will align with the club's trajectory towards once again challenging for success.

"He has obviously had the challenge of being behind Brodie Grundy as the Pies’ first-choice ruckman throughout the early stages of his career, so he is extremely determined to push his case now to become part of our best 22."