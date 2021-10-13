THE RUCK merry-go-round has finally started to spin with Brisbane securing Geelong's Darcy Fort just an hour out from the deadline of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Lions gave the Cats pick 50 and a future third-round selection in exchange for Fort and pick No.41.

Following the retirement of Archie Smith, the Lions have scoured the competition for options to support main man Oscar McInerney in the ruck and have landed on the 28-year-old.

Fort, who stands 204cm, has played eight games in three seasons for Geelong, but none in 2021.



Behind McInerney, Brisbane has tried forward-ruck Tom Fullarton and also has untried youngsters Henry Smith and Kalin Lane on its list.