CHAD Wingard has put a pin in Greater Western Sydney's hopes of landing the Hawthorn star, reiterating that he will not entertain the idea of a trade.

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Giants had emerged as a shock suitor for Wingard under a plan to fit both the Hawks forward and Dockers big man Rory Lobb under their tight salary cap during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

The Giants would likely require Lobb to follow through in reducing his hefty $700,000 per year wages, in addition to the Hawks paying a significant chunk of Wingard's salary.

But the move always hinged on Wingard's readiness to explore the move, something he firmly rejected over the weekend. On Friday, he had posted the 'I'm not f***ing leaving' clip from the movie Wolf of Wall Street on Instagram.

Hawthorn has ample salary cap room and would have been willing to fork out a portion of Wingard's wages for the remaining two years of his contract, though would have requested a premium draft pick in return to help kickstart the club's rebuild.

The Hawks have made a host of its experienced players readily available during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara, Jack Gunston and Wingard's names all floated.

GWS is believed to have homed in on Wingard after fellow small forward Bobby Hill requested a trade to Essendon over the weekend, identifying the classy 28-year-old as a potential replacement.

The club had already sounded out Lobb for a stunning return, three seasons after he left for Fremantle. Talks between the Giants and the Dockers progressed amicably late last week, with a trade likely to be hashed out before Wednesday's deadline.

Fremantle's Rory Lobb celebrates a goal during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Lobb has two seasons to run on a lucrative contract in Western Australia, but his manager Colin Young confirmed last week that the 207cm forward would take a pay-cut to make the move happen.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Wingard has played just 47 games across three seasons for Hawthorn, having already made one bombshell trade from Port Adelaide – where he was a two-time All-Australian – at the end of the 2018 season.