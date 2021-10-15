Jack Lonie in action during the round 13 clash between St Kilda and Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium on June 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has told clever small forward Jack Lonie he will not receive a contract for the 2022 season.

Lonie - described by the club as a 'dyed in the wool' St Kilda fan as a kid - had always dreamed of pulling on the red, black and white after playing locally with Seaford and the Dandenong Stingrays.



He achieved that dream when he joined the club via pick No. 41 in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft.

St Kilda's 2014 recruits and draftees (L-R): Daniel McKenzie, Tim Membrey, Hugh Goddard, Paddy McCartin, Brenton Payne, Jack Lonie and Jack Sinclair. Picture: AFL Photos.

Since making his debut against Greater Western Sydney in round one of the 2015 season, Lonie went on to play an additional 86 games (87 in total for 73 goals).



"This was a really difficult decision to make," St Kilda list manager James Gallagher said.

"Once drafted to St Kilda, he has never taken his AFL opportunity for granted and has played with a passion, enthusiasm and courage that earned him the respect and friendship of his teammates and warmed the hearts of our supporters and our legion of past players.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Little Saint conjures a big miracle St Kilda goalsneak Jack Lonie somehow manages to snap through a stunning sky-high effort from the boundary

"He should be very proud of what he has achieved at St Kilda and we are very thankful for the seven years he has given to us.





"We wish Jack all the best for the next chapter of his life."