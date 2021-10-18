Scenes from the ARC during the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

DELISTED free agents will have two windows and a total of 12 days to move this season ahead of the NAB AFL Draft if they can secure a contract from a new club.

The first delisted free agency period runs for seven days, from November 3 to November 9.

After a list lodgement day on November 10, the second window for delisted free agents will run for five days, from November 11 to November 15.

Players who have been delisted by their clubs have the freedom to join any rival that offers them a contract during these two periods, avoiding the need to enter the NAB AFL Draft.

Geelong will sign former Crow and Tiger Tyson Stengle as a delisted free agent, while former West Coast tall Jarrod Brander, ex-North Melbourne midfielder Trent Dumont and axed Port Adelaide half-back Hamish Hartlett are among the players hoping to find a new home during the window.

Tyson Stengle in action against the Western Bulldogs in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

The rule allowing clubs to delist players and place them on their own rookie list immediately has been closed.

This was implemented as a one-off at the end of the 2020 season to assist clubs as they adjusted to smaller list sizes and an adjusted salary cap.

Delisted players now need to go through the NAB AFL Rookie Draft to return to their clubs in this way.

The NAB AFL Draft is scheduled for November 24 and will run over two nights, with the Pre-Season and Rookie Drafts to take place on November 26.