IT USUALLY takes a few years to assess the impact a draft class will have on the League, but AFL.com.au has had a look at the 2020 crop following their first season.

Rather than casting judgement, we've used the AFL Player Ratings system to see the impact made by anyone selected at last year's NAB AFL Draft.

The top 20 players – based on their average score each game – are listed below.

No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who had to wait a good portion of the season before Luke Beveridge unleashed him for the Western Bulldogs, was 31st, averaging 3.7 Player Ratings points a game.

1. Errol Gulden (Pick No.32, Sydney), 159.6 Rating Points, av 8.9ppg

The Swans Academy product took the competition by storm with a dazzling three-goal, three-assist debut in a round one upset over Brisbane. Had a brilliant season, finishing fifth in the NAB AFL Rising Star award.

2. Jake Bowey (Pick No.21, Melbourne), 60.4 Rating Points, av 8.6ppg

The season's Cinderella story, Bowey came into Melbourne's backline in round 20 against Gold Coast and finished with a premiership medallion seven matches later.

3. Lachie Jones (Pick No.16, Port Adelaide), 49.4 Rating Points, av 8.2ppg

Another defender in the top three, Jones became an instant cult hero among Port fans with his moustache, mullet and no-nonsense approach.

4. Riley Thilthorpe (Pick No.2, Adelaide), 102.3 Rating Points, av 7.3ppg

The No.2 pick from last year's NAB AFL Draft, Thilthorpe kicked five goals on debut against Hawthorn and finished with 18 from 14 games in a terrific first season.

5. Tom Powell (Pick No.13, North Melbourne), 91.7 Rating Points, 7ppg

Super consistent first year for the hard-working midfielder who averaged 17 disposals in 13 games before the Kangaroos took a conservative approach and shut his season down early.

6. James Rowe (Pick No.38, Adelaide), 133.6 Rating Points, av 7ppg

The mature-age recruit made an instant impact with his energy and goalsense in the Crows' forward line. Kicked 15 goals and averaged almost 13 disposals.

7. Tom Highmore (Pick No.45, St Kilda), 90.7 Rating Points, 7ppg

Another mature-age (23) pick-up that had a big impact with his intercept marking and composure in defence. Looks to be a long-term staple for the Saints.

8. Tanner Bruhn (Pick No. 12, Greater Western Sydney), 84.5 Rating Points, av 6.5ppg

Became a regular late in the season for the finals-bound Giants, impressing with his pressure and activity inside forward 50.

9. Sam Berry (Pick No.28, Adelaide), 110 Ratings Points, av 6.5ppg

A small forward defensive terrier, Berry just loves to tackle. He laid 10 in just his second game against Sydney and averaged four – along with nine disposals – for the year.

10. Tyler Brockman (Hawthorn), 69.6 Rating Points, av 6.3ppg

Another small forward to make the list, Brockman showed plenty in his 11 games, kicking 10 goals, including three in the final round draw against Richmond.

11. Isiah Winder (Pick No.57, West Coast), 6.1 Rating Points, av 6.1ppg

Played just one game for the Eagles, round four against St Kilda, kicking a goal from five disposals.

12. Conor Stone (Pick No.15, Greater Western Sydney), 29.2 Rating Points, av 5.8ppg

The best of his five games came on the big stage, called in to play the semi-final against Geelong after not playing since round eight. Stone kicked 2.1 from eight disposals and also gave one goal assist.

13. Corey Durdin (Pick No.37, Carlton), 11.3 Rating Points, av 5.7ppg

Called in to play the final two rounds of the season against Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney, Durdin kicked a goal against the Giants and gave an assist in each game.

14. Will Phillips (Pick No.3, North Melbourne), 89.8 Rating Points, av 5.6ppg

The No.3 draft pick got better as the season wore on, playing 16 games and showing his ball-winning ability. Phillips' average was hurt a touch by playing as an unused substitute twice.

15. Caleb Poulter (Pick No.30, Collingwood), 60.7 Rating Points, 5.5ppg

Shot to prominence with an influential final quarter in a narrow loss to Port Adelaide in which he kicked a crucial goal and finished with 22 touches for the day. Played 11 games and averaged 15 disposals.

16. Zach Reid (Pick No.9, Essendon), 5.5 Rating Points, av 5.5ppg

The key defender played just one game, against Brisbane in the wet in round five, in a season that was curtailed by glandular fever and then a stress fracture in his back.

17. Max Holmes (Pick No.20, Geelong), 64.8 Rating Points, av 5.4ppg

The athletic teenager, who the Cats traded up to select, forced his way into the experienced team late in the season. Played 12 games (including three as an unused sub), including two finals.

18. Logan McDonald (Pick No.4, Sydney), 37.1 Rating Points, av 5.3ppg

The No.4 pick in the draft showed a ton of talent early in the season, kicking three goals on debut against Brisbane and seven in his first three matches. The thought of more games alongside Lance Franklin is tantalising.

19. Nik Cox (Pick No.8, Essendon), 114.9 Ratings Points, av 5.2ppg

While other draftees were conserved in their first seasons, Cox was a workhorse, playing 22 games – more than any other first-year player. The towering wingman wingman averaged 12 disposals and had his overall average lowered by a couple of appearances as an unused substitute.

20. Braeden Campbell (Pick No.5, Sydney), 40 Rating Points, av 5ppg

Much like his teammate McDonald, Campbell was influential early in the season before injury (stress reaction in his shin) slowed him down. Had 25 disposals in round two against Adelaide to show off his penetrating kicking from half-back.

The rest

21. Eddie Ford (Pick No.56, North Melbourne), 24.6 Rating Points, av 4.9ppg

22. Harry Sharp (Pick No.43, Brisbane), 9.8 Rating Points, av 4.9ppg

23. Archie Perkins (Pick No.9, Essendon), 102.8 Rating Points, 4.9ppg

24. Denver Grainger-Barras (Pick No.6, Hawthorn), 23.4 Rating Poins, av 4.7ppg

25. Beau McCreery (Pick No.44, Collingwood), 59.1 Rating Points, av .5ppg

26. Finlay Macrae (Pick No.19, Collingwood), 40.4 Rating Points, av 4.5ppg

27. Heath Chapman (Pick No.14, Fremantle), 26.5 Rating Points, av 4.4ppg

28. Brayden Cook (Pick No.25, Adelaide), 12.8 Rating Points, av 4.3ppg=

29. Brandon Walker (Pick No.50, Fremantle), 42 Rating Points, av 4.2ppg

30. Luke Edwards (Pick No.52, West Coast), 30.9 Rating Points, av 3.9ppg

31. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Pick No.1, Western Bulldogs), 18.7 Rating Points, av 3.7ppg

32. Charlie Lazaaro (Pick No.36, North Melbourne), 38.5 Rating Points, av 3.2ppg

33. Connor Downie (Pick No.35, Hawthorn), 4.8 Rating Points, av 2.4ppg

34. Oliver Henry (Pick No.17, Collingwood), 21 Rating Points, av 2.2ppg

=35. Joel Western (Pick No.54, Fremantle), 8.5 Rating Points, av 2.1ppg

=35. Maurice Rioli Jr (Pick No.51, Richmond), 4.2 Rating Points, av 2.1ppg

37. Luke Pedlar (Pick No.11, Adelaide), 2.2 Rating Points, av 1.1ppg