Will Ashcroft celebrates a goal during the U17 Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at GMHBA Stadium on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ON TO the next one we go. The 2021 NAB AFL Draft has just been run so the focus quickly moves to the upcoming pool in 2022.

As AFL.com.au does in the days following the draft every year, we look ahead and forecast 10 names who will be draft prospects to track in the next season.

This year is a little more difficult, with players next year to enter their draft season as the most under-viewed draft class in decades after having their under-16 championships in 2020 cancelled and their 2021 under-17s carnival also cut short before its finish by COVID-19.

Nevertheless here are a group of talents (in alphabetical order) who will be on the radar next season.

Will Ashcroft

183cm/74kg

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

6/5/04

Midfielder

Ashcroft showed why many think he is a possible top pick at next year's draft with a standout game for Vic Metro against Vic Country in its opening under-17s match in June. The talented midfielder collected 33 disposals, 12 clearances and booted two terrific goals to show his dynamic nature around the ball. The son of Brisbane triple premiership player Marcus, Ashcroft will be eligible to join the Lions as a father-son in 2022.

Father-son prospect Will Ashcroft and (inset) Marcus in action for Brisbane in 1998. Pictures: brightongrammar.vic.edu.au | AFL Photos

Jhye Clark

180cm/76kg

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

23/7/04

Midfielder

Clark looks set to follow in a long line of Falcons midfield ball-winners, with the physical prospect able to get his hands dirty and feed the ball out of the midfield. He was named Vic Country's best player at the under-17s championships, he's good in the air for a player his size and he's comfortable with the body contact that comes with playing in and around the ball.

Jhye Clark in action for the Falcons in a NAB League match against Bendigo on August 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Lewis Hayes

195cm

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

17/12/04

Key defender

A tall defender worth tracking through next year after showing promising signs as an under-17s prospect with Vic Metro. Hayes, whose older brother Sam is a developing ruckman at Port Adelaide, is a good overhead mark and distributes the ball well out of defence when it's in his hands.

Lewis Hayes breaks clear during the Metro-Country clash in the U17 Championships on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Elijah Hewett

182cm/82kg

Swan Districts/Western Australia

27/5/04

Midfielder

An eye-catching bottom-age season finished with Hewett playing a key role in Swan Districts' Grand Final win in the WAFL colts competition. Hewett, a powerful midfielder, collected 22 disposals in the premiership decider, seeing him finish the season averaging 22 disposals from eight games at the level.

Swan Districts' Elijah Hewett in action during the 2021 WAFL colts Grand Final. Picture: WAFL

Oliver Hollands

182cm/70kg

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

16/1/04

Midfielder

The younger brother of Gold Coast's Elijah Hollands, who was pick No.7 at last year's draft and is an exciting forward/midfield talent. The younger Holllands is more of a pure midfielder, with the Murray Bushrangers prospect picking up 22 disposals in the clash against Vic Metro as Country's best player mid-year. Hollands got a taste of things for the Bushrangers this season, averaging 17 disposals in three games, and looks a top-10 contender next season.

Harry Lemmey

199cm/93kg

West Adelaide/Vic Metro

30/1/04

Key forward

It was an exciting season for the talented tall forward in 2021, with Lemmey's performances in West Adelaide's under-18s side seeing him elevated to their League team, where he played two senior games. At under-18s level, he booted 17 goals from seven games, including kicking three goals in each of their finals games (including a 20-disposal and 12-mark display in the preliminary final). Looks a standout key forward option in 2022.

Harry Sheezel

183cm/73kg

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

13/10/04

Forward

Sheezel caught the eye for Vic Metro when he kicked three goals in the under-17s carnival clash against Vic Country. The crafty medium forward has a few aspects to his game inside-50 and is dangerous when the ball is up for grabs around goal, where his smarts and finishing skills come to the fore.

Harry Sheezel kicks for goal during the Country-Metro clash at the U17 Championships on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Teal

184cm

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

20/5/04

Defender/midfielder

A smart and attacking player who creates and takes the game on when positioned at half-back. Teal had some exciting moments through the under-17s trials and carnival for Vic Metro and has also displayed some of his qualities with midfield opportunities. He can mark well above his head and is adept at being an intercepting defender for his side.

Luke Teal looks to get a handball away during the Metro-Country clash at the U17 Championships on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Elijah Tsatas

184cm/73kg

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

18/10/04

Midfielder

A very exciting midfield talent who has some jets. Tsatas has shown his speed and line-breaking ability on the wing and through midfield roles, and also played for the Chargers this season as a bottom-ager. He can provide link up play and is able to whiz through stoppages and come out the other side with the ball in his hands. Plenty of clubs are viewing him as a No.1 contender a year out from his draft.

Elijah Tsatas grabs a loose ball during the Metro-Country clash at the U17 Championships match on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

George Wardlaw

181cm/72kg

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

18/6/04

Midfielder

A midfielder with a tough, competitive edge, Wardlaw was among Vic Metro's best players in its clash with Vic Country at GMHBA Stadium when he kicked up 22 disposals. Wardlaw is a tough player at the stoppages and smart with the ball in his hands, and later in the NAB League season was given some opportunities with the Chargers to feature as a bottom-ager.