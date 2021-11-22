GREATER Western Sydney is keeping tight-lipped about who it will choose with pick No.2 in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Draft.

However, national recruiting manager Adrian Caruso told AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown show that the Giants would have no hesitation in bidding on father-son guns Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy if they rated them high enough.

With North Melbourne confirming it would select South Australian Jason Horne-Francis with the first selection, Caruso said GWS was "pretty close" to finalising its choice.

He said they were down to four players, without confirming who.

"You always have an idea of who you think might be the one and it's not until you finish doing everything that you can say you're settled," he said.

Caruso said the Giants would not "play games" with father-son bids on Daicos and Darcy.

"We don't make arbitrary bids, we've never done it, but bidding is part of the draft," he said.

"Bidding on a player and knowing you're not going to get them and then getting the next best player is part of the draft. Everyone's been in that boat.

"If we think Darcy or Daicos fit above the player we're going to draft, then we'll bid. We don't play games."

Caruso said he expected the Giants to use pick No.13 rather than trading it.