Trent Dumont leads the team off after the round nine win over Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on May 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

EX-NORTH Melbourne midfielder Trent Dumont could receive a lifeline from Port Adelaide.

Dumont was delisted by the Roos this year after 113 games in seven seasons, including being a member of the leadership group in 2020.

The 26-year-old failed to find a new home as a delisted free agent, but he has spoken to the Power and could still join the club.

"We follow all South Australians in the system. We have spoken to Trent Dumont, but whether he does make it onto our list, and how that happens, depends how the draft plays out," national recruiting manager Geoff Parker said on Tuesday.

Parker mentioned prospects Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Josh Sinn as potential options for their first pick at No.12, while they are also expecting a bid for father-son Jase Burgoyne to come in the second half of the draft.

Jase Burgoyne in action for South Australia during the NAB AFL U19 Championships clash with Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

