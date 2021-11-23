RICHMOND national recruiting manager Matt Clarke says there are four players in line to be taken with its first selection at Wednesday night's NAB AFL Draft.

Clarke said the Tigers, who currently own pick No.7 which will likely be pushed out to No.9 following father-son bidding, would keep a simple strategy.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown, Clarke agreed one of Josh Gibcus, Jye Amiss, Josh Ward or Ben Hobbs would likely become a Tiger.

"Yeah, probably one of those four. There's probably another couple that have been talked about in there and you're just not sure what the first few clubs are doing," Clarke said.

"There's been a lot of players linked to Adelaide and Hawthorn and Fremantle before us, but there's some pretty good players that have put up some good performances, particularly some of those interstate boys that have been able to get some of those carnival games in in SA and WA.

"Potentially one of them jumps in and all of a sudden someone else slides out, so we'll have to wait and see."

Clarke said there was a lot of "cat and mouse" this year with so many players and clubs having to conduct interviews remotely.

"We probably just stick true to our rankings. I think at seven, which will push out, it'll probably be best available at that pick," he said.

"It's shown through the history of the draft, they're the elite players in the top 10. They're fairly sure-fire in that group."

Richmond has five selections inside the top 30 and Clarke said it was still open to packaging picks to move up the order.