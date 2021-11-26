Jack Peris in action for the Flying Boomerangs in a 2019 exhibition game. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ELECTRIC Jack Peris - the son of two Olympians - has joined St Kilda has a Category B rookie.

Peris is the son of Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris and the late Daniel Batman, who competed at the 2000 Sydney Games as a sprinter.

He boasts incredible speed and had eyes on running at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before COVID-19 brought his comeback from a hamstring tear to a halt.

The athletic wingman also has several close ties and parallels with family friend – and new teammate – Ben Long, with the pair having grown up together in Darwin, both boarding at Melbourne Grammar and coming from respective sporting bloodlines.

Jack Peris of Sandringham Dragons contests the ball with Tom Silvagni of Oakleigh Chargers during a NAB League match on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josiah Kyle also joins as a Category B rookie with the pair members of St Kilda's Next Generation Academy.

"We’re proud to welcome Jack and Josiah to St Kilda," Head of list management James Gallagher said.

"Jack may be small in stature, but he has the capacity to pack a punch through all areas of the ground. He’s determined and competitive in his approach and his athleticism is a clear strength of his.

"Josiah has plenty of promising traits as a mid-sized forward. He has genuine speed, a great leap and good goal sense. Josiah’s development will be a focus for him in joining the club and we look forward to seeing him grow in 2022."

The duo join first-round selection Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (No. 11), Next Generation Academy players Mitch Owens (33) and Marcus Windhager (47), and Oscar Adams (51) on the club’s list for 2022.