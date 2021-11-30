IN PETER Ladhams' five seasons and 32 games as a Port Adelaide player, he never set foot on the SCG.

Now, it's his home ground.

As well as a host of new teammates, a new coaching panel and an unfamiliar city with some "much nicer" beaches, Sydney's new ruck recruit is busy getting used to a stadium with its own particular quirks.

"I have never played at the SCG and I have only really been to Sydney one time in my life so it's a totally new experience for me but I am really enjoying it so far," Ladhams said.

"It's really exciting for myself. Getting across on Friday and meeting all the boys and staff has been awesome.

"They have been really welcoming and they are a good group of lads. I had a dinner with most of the young boys last night and that was good to meet everyone."

Fortunately, the 23-year-old has one of the game's greatest to learn from in Swans assistant coach Dean Cox, the former six-time All-Australian Eagle.

Fellow big men Tom Hickey and Callum Sinclair will also have plenty of knowledge to share about the SCG, the AFL's shortest ground that measures in about 12m shorter than Adelaide Oval.

"Having Dean Cox here as a coach and as a mentor will be awesome," Ladhams said.

"He was one of the best ruckmen going around for the past 20 years so it would be great for me to improve my ruck craft, which is something I have to work on.”

Peter Ladhams celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's qualifying final against Geelong in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ladhams, who measures in at 202cm, expects to support veteran ruck Tom Hickey after the latter's career-best season, while also spending plenty of time up forward.

His long-term goal is to make the No.1 ruck spot his own, though, after managing 27 of his 32 career games in the past two seasons.

"My preferred position is in the ruck but I went up forward a little bit, which was something I had to do last year to get myself into the team, but wherever I need to play I will be happy,” he said.