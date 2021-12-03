Jordan De Goey ahead of the clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN De Goey's manager Ryan Vague says he disagrees with Collingwood's decision to stand down the 25-year-old after he was charged with assault while in New York.

And the club has rejected a request from both Vague and De Goey for the player to rejoin the full squad in their official return to training on Monday, December 6.

De Goey is due to face a New York court two days later, on December 8, when he will be able to take part in the hearing via video conference.

The charges arose from an incident during a night out at a New York bar in late October. De Goey says he will "vigorously defend" himself against the charges.

De Goey returned to Australia from the US earlier this week, after taking part in an off-season training program in California.

Vague said he and De Goey had asked Collingwood for the midfielder to be allowed to return to training with the main group but the club had stood firm.

"I understand the club had to make a decision, but I don't think the stand-down should've been imposed on him," Vague told SEN radio on Friday afternoon.

"It would've been a hard decision for Collingwood, but I expressed to the football club to allow for some more time.

"The decision was made quite quickly on the Sunday in late October, in our codes and other codes around the country, in my opinion we didn't have a no-fault stand-down rule.

"They had to make a decision and we'll continue to work with them. Jordan is my client, I wish the stand-down didn't happen but we'll work with that."

De Goey has been stood down indefinitely from Collingwood's AFL program, and is "not permitted to train or play with Collingwood or make use of club resources, staff or facilities".

Collingwood said it would continue to pay De Goey under the terms of his contract until an outcome to the proceedings was reached, or a more complete account of events was established.

Vague said he would continue discussions with Collingwood about De Goey's return to the club, while the player continued to train by himself.

Collingwood football boss Graham Wright said last week that the club would consider its next move once the outcome of the De Goey's court hearing was known.

"It's a concern that he's found himself in a situation, which in the best scenario is he's been in New York and got into a bar fight that seen him arrested, regardless of what happens with the court case," Magpies football boss Graham Wright told 3AW radio.

"We're really disappointed in it ... until we get face-to-face with him and see where the court case goes, we're in that holding pattern."