Jordan De Goey in action during the Pies' clash against Richmond in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is attempting to contact Jordan De Goey following a report that he has been arrested in New York.

The AFL released a statement on Sunday regarding the 25-year-old.

"The AFL has been contacted by the Collingwood Football Club and made aware of a report involving player Jordan De Goey, who is currently overseas," the AFL's statement read.

"Collingwood is attempting to contact Jordan to obtain further information. The AFL Integrity Department will look into the matter once more information is obtained, until then the AFL is not in a position to make comment at this stage."

The Magpies also released a statement about their player.

"Collingwood is aware of a report involving Jordan De Goey," Collingwood's statement read.

"The club is attempting to contact Jordan, who is in the USA, to determine the facts of the matter.

"The club will not be in a position to comment further until it has done so."

De Goey travelled to America during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program.

Only last week, De Goey gave several interviews saying he drew inspiration from Christian Petracca after the Melbourne superstar's Norm Smith Medal-winning performance in the Demons' drought-breaking premiership.

De Goey was allowed to leave Australia under a permit due to his sponsorship with Monster Energy.

The midfielder-forward is out of contract at the end of next season and was setting himself for a new career-making contract.