FREMANTLE'S trio of returning stars, including captain Nat Fyfe, all integrated into the main training group for periods on Friday in a sign they could be ready to re-join the main program from next month.

Fyfe, senior midfielder David Mundy and key forward Matt Taberner worked together during an impressive session at the Dockers' Cockburn base that saw them all take part in full ground ball-movement drills.

Mundy is working his way back from a pre-Christmas ankle injury, while Taberner underwent ankle surgery in September and had been aiming to join main training in January.

David Mundy runs laps at Fremantle training on January 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Mundy in particular showed acceleration on the lead when training away from the main group as a forward, while Taberner also completed plenty of running and agility work during the session.

Fyfe, who underwent follow-up shoulder surgery in October, has been targeting a return to full contact training by the middle of next month as part of a program to be ready for round one.

The dual Brownlow medallist rotated with Mundy between deep forward and half-forward roles as they practiced their kicking to a target inside 50, marking on the lead, and set shots.

Nat Fyfe during a Fremantle training session on January 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Other Dockers to train away from the main group on Friday were draftee Jye Amiss, who continues to have his program managed, tall forward Josh Treacy, wingman James Aish and young ruckman Eric Benning.

Midfield draftee Matt Johnson was absent with a foot injury that is expected to sideline him for three to four weeks.

Michael Walters was a standout in ball-movement drills, setting the standard with his training intensity and repeatedly hitting targets with his precision kicks on a wing.