WEST Coast plans to settle young star Oscar Allen as a permanent key forward in 2022 after a faultless pre-season that has seen the emerging leader "go to another level" with his training.

As the Eagles prepare to start the new season with uncertainty around the future of leading goalkicker Jack Darling, Allen's role has come into sharp focus after he split his time as a forward, defender and back-up ruckman last season.

While keen to temper expectations on the Eagles' brightest young talent, coach Adam Simpson said the club had planned to let Allen fly as a forward regardless of the situation with Darling, who has failed to satisfy the AFL's COVID-19 protocols.

"His availability has been critical for his preparation (and) he's extended himself and gone to another level with his training," Simpson told AFL.com.au.

"He has actually used Jack as a real beacon for work ethic and they both came back in tremendous shape.

"To put it into practice on game day and see some results, that's the plan, but at the moment he hasn't put a foot wrong.

"We probably won't play him in the ruck this year and just let him play as a key position forward and try and get him settled."

Oscar Allen drinking water at West Coast training on February 2, 2022. Picture: @westcoasteagles Twitter

Allen, who has joined the Eagles' leadership group for the first time this season, emerged as one of the AFL's most exciting goalkickers and aerial threats during the first half of last season, booting 16 goals in the first six rounds.

His forward output faded from the midway point of the year, however, as the 22-year-old was relied on more heavily to provide ruck support and rotate into defence, kicking 12 goals from his last 15 games.

Without Allen, the Eagles are not flush with readymade ruck depth they can call on to support star big man Nic Naitanui, but Simpson was hopeful athletic tall Bailey Williams would be an option after nine games in three seasons.

"He's taken a really good step forward and he hasn't missed a beat in training," the coach said of Williams.

"Nic's been unavailable for a week or two and we've got a few little niggles with our rucks, so he's been on his own a little bit.

"He's really grown and matured on the track. No great expectations put on him, but if he could step up that would be pretty handy."

Bailey Williams flies high at training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Allen and Williams both fit into the bracket of players Simpson hopes will drive improvement at West Coast this season and support a talented core of senior stars.

Defender Tom Cole, speedster Jack Petruccelle and half-forward Jamaine Jones were others the coach said had enjoyed standout pre-seasons and could be relied on more heavily.

Fourth-year midfielder Xavier O'Neill would also contend for more opportunities after 13 games in the past two years.

"It's a big year for him," Simpson said. "He's got expectation now that he's got a really good grounding and he's had a taste for it, so he's looking for the next step.

"These guys, they're only three or four years into the system and they're probably starting to look around and feel like they're part of the furniture now and they want to step up and lead on-field."

Of the Eagles' draftees, Simpson said mature-age recruit Greg Clark would be given opportunities to make his case during upcoming match simulation and was a chance to push for round one selection.

Campbell Chesser dishes off a handball during West Coast training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

He highlighted prized draftee Campbell Chesser as the teenager most likely to progress quickly and push for senior call-up after impressing early in his first pre-season.

"He's probably a little bit more advanced than your standard draftee," Simpson said of the skilful runner.

"I think he was top 10 in our 2km time trial and I think he's one of the fittest on our list … (so) he is the young kid who may come through quicker."