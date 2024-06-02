The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 12 matches are in

Harley Reid during the match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium on June 1, 2024.

YOUNG West Coast star Harley Reid will not win the Rising Star Award this year after copping a two-match ban for a sling tackle during Saturday's loss to St Kilda.

Reid came under scrutiny after a tackle on first-year St Kilda player Darcy Wilson in the third quarter. The Saints speedster hit his head on the turf but was able to play out the game after being cleared of concussion.

The Match Review Officer adjudged the incident high contact, careless conduct and high impact, triggering a two-game ban.

Reid is now ineligible for the Rising Star Award – for which he was a short-priced favourite leading into Saturday's game – as players who are suspended during the season are not able to win.

Western Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy, another leading contender, suffered the same fate on Saturday after being suspended following Friday night's win over Collingwood.

Saints youngster Wilson, Melbourne's Caleb Windsor, North Melbourne pair George Wardlaw and Colby McKercher and Geelong's Ollie Dempsey are now among the leading contenders for the award.

Reid will miss the Eagles match against North Melbourne in Perth on Saturday and will return in round 16 against Hawthorn, after the bye and the game against Essendon.

Reid was electric in the first half against the Saints, propelling the Eagles to a half-time lead with a 13-possession, six-clearance second quarter. Saint Marcus Windhager was then sent to him at the first centre bounce of the third quarter, restricting the No.1 pick to three disposals and one clearance in the second half.

Meanwhile, Hawks dasher Changkuoth Jiath has avoided suspension for a headbutt at the MCG on Saturday.

Jiath was reported during the second quarter of the Hawks' clash with the Crows after headbutting Adelaide defender Mitch Hinge.

Jiath and Hinge were scuffling as Jack Ginnivan prepared to take a shot at goal before Hinge grabbed Jiath by the throat, but the Hawk gave a free kick away and was reported on the spot after he headbutted the Crow in response.

But the MRO has handed Jiath a fine for misconduct.

Meanwhile, six other players have also copped fines for incidents in Saturday's matches.

In addition to his two-game suspension, Reid as slapped with two fines totalling $6,250 ($3,750 with an early plea) for careless umpire contact, while St Kilda defender Jack Sinclair and recruit Paddy Dow were also fined for the same offence.

Saints ruckman Rowan Marshall was fined $3,750 ($2,500 with an early plea) for tripping Eagle Liam Duggan in the first quarter of Saturday's match, while Eagles defender Harry Edwards copped a $3,750 fine ($2,500 with an early plea) for rough conduct on Saints spearhead Max King.

Tigers forward Rhyan Mansell has also escaped with a fine after his strike on Geelong's Jake Kolodjashnij in the first quarter of Saturday night's clash.