The Match Review findings from Friday night's round 12 match are in

Sam Darcy bumps into Brayden Maynard during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy has been offered a two-match ban for his late hit on Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard on Friday night.

Darcy arrived late at a contest and collected Maynard during the first quarter of the Dogs' 18-point win over the Magpies at Marvel Stadium.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact, meaning he can accept a two-game ban.

If they accept the suspension, the Bulldogs will be without Darcy for their matches against Brisbane and Fremantle.

With forward Aaron Naughton sidelined with a knee injury, it would be a blow for the Dogs.

Meanwhile, Rhylee West has been banned for one game for his bump on Jeremy Howe.

Taylor Duryea and Josh Daicos can accept fines for striking Nick Daicos and Lachie McNeil, respectively.

The win over the Pies was crucial as Luke Beveridge's side improved to a 6-6 win-loss record.