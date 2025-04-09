Harry McKay will return for Carlton's Gather Round clash with West Coast after three games on the sidelines due to personal reasons

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON is set to get a welcome boost ahead of Saturday's Gather Round clash against West Coast, with key forward Harry McKay now deemed likely to return after three games on the sidelines due to personal reasons.

While an official decision on McKay has not yet been finalised, the expectation is he will fly out to South Australia with Blues teammates later this week ahead of the side's Adelaide Oval clash against the Eagles.

McKay's likely return will be a significant fillip for Carlton coach Michael Voss, as he looks to adds some much-needed firepower to the side's attack and kickstart its season following a dismal 0-4 start to the campaign.

The former Coleman Medal winner hasn't featured in the Blues' last three matches, having been sidelined indefinitely due to personal reasons, but made his comeback in a VFL clash against Southport last Saturday night.

Carlton confirmed McKay's absence on March 27, saying he has been "able to train with teammates" and that the club is "providing the appropriate support" to the star goalkicker as he "continues to work through a personal matter".

McKay kicked two goals from nine disposals and seven marks in the VFL and is now set to once again form a crucial part of Carlton's forward mix, which has been filled by Charlie Curnow, Brodie Kemp and Lewis Young in his absence.

The Blues have already confirmed that rookie half-back Matt Carroll will make his AFL debut against the Eagles, with Voss considering a host of other changes to help overcome a disappointing start to the year.

Lachie Cowan will come out of the Carlton side after suffering a hamstring injury, though Matt Cottrell is expected to be available having missed last week's loss against Collingwood with an ankle issue.

Jordan Boyd and Corey Durdin are also set to come into consideration for recalls, alongside both McKay and Carroll, as Carlton searches for its first win of the season up against fellow 0-4 strugglers West Coast.