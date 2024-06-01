Harrison Petty gets through training ahead of Melbourne's clash with Fremantle in Alice Springs

Kade Chandler during the Melbourne training session at TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Harrison Petty got through the Demons' captain's run unscathed after he was subbed out with a tweaked ankle last weekend.

Petty trained fully – along with the squad of 25, with emergencies Ben Brown and Jack Billings – ahead of the Demons' match against Fremantle at Traegar Park in Alice Springs.

The Dockers completed their own captain's run, a comparatively sedate affair with plenty of stretching, earlier in the day.

Melbourne speedster Kade Chandler was relishing the 18-degree weather and clear blue skies, after the oval was drenched with 45mm of rain on Thursday.

"It's a fantastic atmosphere, lots of fans, beautiful weather, can't complain at all, " Chandler said.

Max Gawn during the Melbourne training session at TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's certainly a bit warmer than Melbourne, they've really turned the day on for us. It's wonderful to see so many smiling faces, and it's great anticipation for tomorrow.

"I played up here last year, and it's very different conditions, it was torrential rain and about four degrees, so it's nice to be up here and a bit of sunshine.

"Spreading the game is a great way to grow it. To have games up here and in rural communities is fantastic, and you see how much joy it brings the fans."

A handful of Melbourne AFLW players – Tyla Hanks, Sarah Lampard, Maeve Chaplin, Saraid Taylor and Lily Johnson – arrived in the Territory on Wednesday, completing clinics and workshops in the community, and jumped in on the warm-up and skill work.

Tyla Hanks during the Melbourne training session at TIO Traeger Park, June 1, 2024 in Alice Springs. Picture: AFL Photos

Hanks, a high school PE teacher away from football, directed the entire group before their early run-throughs, the 157cm midfielder a stark figure next to 208cm ruck Max Gawn.

"We know we're going to be in for a contest all game, " Chandler said about opponents Fremantle.



"They've got a highly-talented team all over the ground. It's going to be a dog fight on this big, beautiful ground. I hope there's lots of goals scored, but it's going to be a great match, they're in great form and we know they're a quality opposition.

"It's a very wide oval, especially if it stays dry, there's going to be a lot of opportunities to shift the ball and shift defences. I know both teams will be looking to do the same thing, so I know there'll be no shortage of goals scored tomorrow."

The Melbourne squad hung around to sign autographs after their lively session, which included full-ground ball movement work. A red-headed kid nearly somersaulted over the fence with glee after the similarly coloured Clayton Oliver handed him a signed footy.

Unsurprisingly, Kozzy Pickett was one of the fan favourites, starting at one end of the line and slowly making his way through every supporter request.

Kysaiah Pickett signs autographs during the Melbourne training session at TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's the most popular man anywhere," Chandler said of his forward-line teammate.

"It can be Alice Springs, it can be Melbourne, it doesn't really matter. He's the man."