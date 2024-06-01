HAWTHORN has continued its run of good form and extended Adelaide's MCG hoodoo with a strong 27-point win on Saturday.
The Hawks took control early and answered a challenge from the Crows to run out 16.11 (107) to 12.8 (80) winners.
It marked Hawthorn's fourth win from its past five games, while it extended the Crows' winless run at the MCG to 11.
Dylan Moore (27 disposals and five goals) was the star of the show and Jack Ginnivan (22 and two) also impressed as the Hawks marked Jack Gunston's 250th game with a win.
Matt Crouch (35 disposals) and Mitch Hinge (31) worked hard for the Crows, who are now 4-7-1.
HAWTHORN 5.4 7.5 12.9 16.11 (107)
ADELAIDE 2.2 2.6 7.6 12.8 (80)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Moore 5, Gunston 3, Ginnivan 2, Reeves, Nash, Macdonald, Hardwick, Dear, Breust
Adelaide: Cook 3, Burgess 3, Fogarty 2, Sholl, Schoenberg, Murphy, Jones
BEST
Hawthorn: Moore, Day, Ginnivan, Newcombe, D'Ambrosio, Scrimshaw
Adelaide: Crouch, Hinge, Soligo, Borlase, Sholl, O'Brien
INJURIES
Hawthorn: Nil
Adelaide: Walker (back)
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear at three-quarter time)
Adelaide: Sam Berry (replaced Taylor Walker at half-time)
Crowd: 36,086 at the MCG