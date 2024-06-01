The Hawks have recorded an impressive win over the Crows

Jack Ginnivan celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has continued its run of good form and extended Adelaide's MCG hoodoo with a strong 27-point win on Saturday.

The Hawks took control early and answered a challenge from the Crows to run out 16.11 (107) to 12.8 (80) winners.

It marked Hawthorn's fourth win from its past five games, while it extended the Crows' winless run at the MCG to 11.

Dylan Moore (27 disposals and five goals) was the star of the show and Jack Ginnivan (22 and two) also impressed as the Hawks marked Jack Gunston's 250th game with a win.

Matt Crouch (35 disposals) and Mitch Hinge (31) worked hard for the Crows, who are now 4-7-1.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Ginni goes bananas on siren as Hawks fans roar Jack Ginnivan curls through a marvellous snap on the three-quarter-time siren and he celebrates in style

00:47 Cook starts cooking as Crows surge back Brayden Cook straightens and shoots truly before a super banana finish to bring Adelaide closer

00:45 Gunston's cracking curler delights former teammates Jack Gunston threads a slick snap and his ex-premiership teammates applaud from the stands

00:33 Jiath on report after Hinge headbutt Changkuoth Jiath is reported after making head contact with Mitch Hinge

00:48 Moore triples up in a flash as hot Hawks continue to dash Dylan Moore drives through a brilliant boundary finish before nailing his third major just seconds later

00:38 Schoenberg's crazy bounce a timely response Harry Schoenberg breaks through traffic and receives a kind bounce to cut the early margin

00:50 Hawks smalls catch fire early in rampant start Dylan Moore runs onto it and makes no mistake before Jack Ginnivan's clever crumbing finish

00:33 Milestone man Gunston slots typical beauty to lift Hawks faithful Jack Gunston works the angle beautifully from distance in his 250th career game

HAWTHORN 5.4 7.5 12.9 16.11 (107)

ADELAIDE 2.2 2.6 7.6 12.8 (80)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Moore 5, Gunston 3, Ginnivan 2, Reeves, Nash, Macdonald, Hardwick, Dear, Breust

Adelaide: Cook 3, Burgess 3, Fogarty 2, Sholl, Schoenberg, Murphy, Jones

BEST

Hawthorn: Moore, Day, Ginnivan, Newcombe, D'Ambrosio, Scrimshaw

Adelaide: Crouch, Hinge, Soligo, Borlase, Sholl, O'Brien

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Adelaide: Walker (back)

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear at three-quarter time)

Adelaide: Sam Berry (replaced Taylor Walker at half-time)

Crowd: 36,086 at the MCG