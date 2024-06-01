Crows coach Matthew Nicks says his team was "so far off" in its defeat to the Hawks

Adelaide players look dejected after a loss to Hawthorn in round 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MATTHEW Nicks was furious after Adelaide's MCG woes hit a fresh low with Saturday's 27-point loss to Hawthorn.

The Hawks kicked 10 of the first 12 goals to kill off the match, winning 16.11 (107) to 12.8 (80).

HAWKS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

The two teams came into the game with similar form lines, having recovered in the past few weeks after barren starts to the season.

While the emerging Hawks were outstanding, Adelaide was awful and is winless in its past 11 games at the MCG, going back to the Crows' 2017 Grand Final season.

The Crows rallied in the second half to avoid a blowout, but Nicks was having none of it.

"That (first half) is as bad as we've played all year, there's no excuse for it, that's probably where it sits a bit in the guts at the moment," he said.

Learn More 06:03

"We had consistent form coming in and so to perform at such a low level ... we haven't had good results here, but we've walked off reasonably proud of what we put out there. Today is not one of those days, at all.

"They put us to the sword, but we were just so far off."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:13 Full post-match, R12: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 12’s match against Adelaide

06:03 Full post-match, R12: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 12’s match against Hawthorn

06:47 Highlights: Hawthorn v Adelaide The Hawks and Crows clash in round 12

01:54 Mighty Moore's clinical high-five steers Hawks to memorable win Dylan Moore amasses 27 disposals, drills five majors and sets up two goals for 250th-gamer Jack Gunston in a dominant performance

00:32 Ginni goes bananas on siren as Hawks fans roar Jack Ginnivan curls through a marvellous snap on the three-quarter-time siren and he celebrates in style

00:47 Cook starts cooking as Crows surge back Brayden Cook straightens and shoots truly before a super banana finish to bring Adelaide closer

00:45 Gunston's cracking curler delights former teammates Jack Gunston threads a slick snap and his ex-premiership teammates applaud from the stands

00:33 Jiath on report after Hinge headbutt Changkuoth Jiath is reported after making head contact with Mitch Hinge

00:48 Moore triples up in a flash as hot Hawks continue to dash Dylan Moore drives through a brilliant boundary finish before nailing his third major just seconds later

00:38 Schoenberg's crazy bounce a timely response Harry Schoenberg breaks through traffic and receives a kind bounce to cut the early margin

00:50 Hawks smalls catch fire early in rampant start Dylan Moore runs onto it and makes no mistake before Jack Ginnivan's clever crumbing finish

00:33 Milestone man Gunston slots typical beauty to lift Hawks faithful Jack Gunston works the angle beautifully from distance in his 250th career game

Nicks said their dreadful start was because of a lack of contest and not having their usual energy.

They now have a five-day break ahead of Thursday's home game against Richmond, with Taylor Walker in doubt after the forward was subbed out at half-time with a back issue.

Captain Jordan Dawson had to pass a pre-game fitness test because of a foot problem and clearly was below his best.

"The balance now is to control the anger that has run in me, and I'm mindful of what I say in here," Nicks said at his post-game media conference.

Learn More 06:47

"Our ability to find our way past that and then bounce back on a short break into Richmond – that's the key to all of it."

Nicks' fury was in stark contrast to Hawthorn counterpart Sam Mitchell, who was grinning broadly late in the game when Jack Gunston kicked their last goal.

It was Gunston's third in his 250th game, which also commemorated the 10th anniversary of Hawthorn's 2014 premiership.

Learn More 14:13

Mitchell and Gunston played in that Grand Final and some of their teammates had a raucous function in a private box during the game.

Dylan Moore, who was best afield with five goals, set up Gunston for that last goal with a pass, and Mitchell said the moment was "something poetic".

After losing its first five games, Hawthorn is now 5-7 and will be a tough assignment for Greater Western Sydney next Saturday in Launceston.

"The players have a great understanding of what our best looks like and how we can produce it, and so we're doing that more and more often," Mitchell said.

"We're finally at a point where we should be competitive against every side."