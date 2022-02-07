Nathan Freeman and James Tsitas were the last men standing in the race for Gold Coast's final list spot. Pictures: AFL Photos, SANFL

JAMES Tsitas has won the race for the final spot on Gold Coast's list, edging out former top-10 draft pick Nathan Freeman.

Tsitas was informed on Monday he would be signed as a rookie under pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) rules.

The 26-year-old, a former captain and best and fairest winner with the Geelong VFL team, was the last man standing in a race that started prior to Christmas and was whittled down to he and Freeman over the past fortnight.

Freeman, who played two games with St Kilda after being drafted by Collingwood, impressed during his stint at Carrara with his powerhouse running and combative style.

But it was SANFL ball-magnet Tsitas who got the nod.

James Tsitas in action against the Roosters during round 11 of the SANFL in 2021. Picture: SANFL

The inside midfielder averaged 28 disposals last season for back-to-back premiers Woodville-West Torrens, winning the Magarey Medal as the SANFL's best player alongside former Carlton and Adelaide star Bryce Gibbs.

After losing Will Brodie (Fremantle) and Hugh Greenwood (North Melbourne) in the off-season, the Suns have gone about bolstering their onball depth.

They drafted former Geelong midfielder Charlie Constable in November, and the addition of Tsitas should help provide cover for Touk Miller, Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Brayden Fiorini.

"We're thrilled to be able to welcome James to the Suns, he's worked relentlessly on his game over a number of years and now gets his opportunity at the highest level," Gold Coast general manager player talent and strategy Craig Cameron said.

"Suns fans will love the way he goes about his football in a tough, competitive way, he has a great attitude and will really complement our midfield group."