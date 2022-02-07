BRENT Daniels is expected to miss the first part of the 2022 AFL season after sustaining a foot fracture at pre-season training on Monday.

Daniels will undergo surgery on the injured Lisfranc joint this week, and is expected to be out of action until round 10.

It comes as another blow to the Giants' small forward stocks, with Toby Greene to miss the first five games of the season through suspension.

"This is a disappointing injury for Brent who was having a great pre-season," the Giants' head of medical services James Rahme said.

"Brent will have surgery this week before we determine a timeline for his return.

Greater Western Sydney's Brent Daniels in action during a training session on August 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We expect him to be sidelined until approximately round 10.

"It’s a tricky injury so we’ll take our time to make sure he’s fully fit to return in the first half of the season."

The Giants will open their 2022 season on March 19, facing off against cross-town rivals Sydney.