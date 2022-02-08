Simon Goodwin ahead of the round 23 clash with Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has rejected allegations of workplace bullying levelled against Simon Goodwin, with president Kate Roffey emphatically supporting the premiership coach.

A News Corp report on Tuesday revealed the Demons had been hit with an unlawful dismissal claim in late 2020 in which Goodwin was accused of bullying former club doctor Zeeshan Arain, with the claim later settled.

The report also states there were serious concerns about behavioural issues, including drinking with players and gambling, with the Melbourne coach late in 2020.

Roffey on Tuesday outlined the steps Melbourne had taken at the end 2020 to review all aspects of its football program.

She confirmed the bullying allegations made against Goodwin were addressed with the coach in feedback sessions that followed that review.

Melbourne president Kate Roffey and CEO Gary Pert address fans the day after the Dees won the premiership on September 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Simon totally rejected any accusations of bullying behaviour and as the club president, I totally support Simon rejecting those accusations," Roffey said.

"Simon is an inclusive leader who is loved by the players, coaches and staff and goes out of his way to build genuine relationships throughout the football department and broader club.

"Following the review, Simon, Alan Richardson, Max Gawn and the club’s leadership group led the charge in ensuring all areas for improvement outlined in the review were acted upon.

"They embedded the club’s values of trust, respect, unity and excellence within our football department and they continue to do so."

Roffey described Goodwin as "an exceptional leader" who, along with other club leaders, had driven a high performance culture.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin celebrates winning the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

She backed the coach to continue evolving as a coach "for many years to come", having embraced the feedback given as part of the club's review at the end of 2020.

"As previously communicated to Melbourne supporters, the review reaffirmed Simon Goodwin as the right man to lead our club, and ultimately to drive us to premiership success," Roffey said.

"The final recommendations outlined areas for improvement for several key staff within the football program, that feedback was given and welcomed by Simon and others as a way of improving our young leaders who are driving the cultural change.

"Simon, like many others within the department, was given this feedback and embraced the opportunity it provided to evolve and improve as a coach."

Goodwin was named as the AFL Coaches Association coach of the year at the end of last season, leading the Demons to the club's drought-breaking 2021 premiership.