ADELAIDE has added former Richmond recruiter Richard Taylor to its scouting ranks as the Crows embark on the 2022 season.

The Crows had been on the search for a replacement for long-time recruiter and club staffer Steve McCrystal, who retired at Adelaide last year after 26 years.

Taylor, an experienced recruiting officer at Richmond in the club's build towards and through its premiership dynasty, has joined the Crows' full-time recruiting staff.

He will work alongside Adelaide recruiting boss Hamish Ogilvie and list manager Justin Reid as the Crows continue their rebuild under third-year coach Matthew Nicks this season.

Adelaide has undergone an aggressive list reset since its 2017 Grand Final appearance, having used 11 selections in the top-30 picks in the past four years, including last year's prized No.6 pick Josh Rachele.

Josh Rachele the day after being drafted by Adelaide on November 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

There has been some changes within recruiting teams around the competition but clubs believe the area remains largely under-resourced after being one of the worst-hit football department sub-divisions during the COVID-19 enforced layoffs of 2020.

Collingwood has bolstered its scouting department by adding former Magpies recruiter Adam Shepard to its team two years after he lost his role as part of staff cuts through the pandemic.

Geelong also announced last year a change in its list management team with former defender and three-time premiership star Andrew Mackie elevated to the Cats' list manager.

Veteran recruiting boss Stephen Wells, who was recently announced as an AFL life member, will be the Cats' recruiting manager.