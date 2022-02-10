BEN KING has ruptured the ACL in his right knee and will miss the 2022 season.

The Gold Coast forward suffered the injury at training on Thursday morning, crumpling to the ground just as he was about to launch for a mark.

King was sent for scans on Thursday afternoon and Gold Coast football manager Wayne Campbell has confirmed the worst possible news.

Ben King during a Gold Coast training session at Metricon Stadium on January 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Unfortunately, Ben’s ruptured his ACL in his right knee," Campbell said.

"Ben’s going well. Whenever someone goes down with an ACL it’s shattering for a start.

"He’s got a really strong family and we’ve got some really good support around him from the footy club.

"It’s not ideal by any stretch but we know Ben’s strength of character will see him attack the challenge in a positive manner.”

The 21-year-old has kicked 89 goals from 53 games and was about to enter his fourth season.