TOM JONAS will continue to captain Port Adelaide in 2022 as part of a three-man leadership group.

Entering his fourth season as club captain, Jonas will be supported by Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines and 2020 best and fairest Darcy Byrne-Jones.

The leadership group is unchanged from 2021, other than the departure of Hamish Hartlett.

Port Adelaide's 2021 Brownlow medallist, Ollie Wines. Picture: Getty Images

"We are really fortunate to have a strong group of leaders at our club, and none more so than Tom," coach Ken Hinkley said.

"He leads by example on and off the field and drives the standards expected of those who represent the Port Adelaide Football Club.

"Ollie and Darcy have been a wonderful support for Tom and each of them brings unique skills and perspectives to the leadership group.

"There is no doubt that Tom, Ollie and Darcy are the right leaders to take our club forward."

Wines has been a member of the club’s leadership group since 2015, when he was elevated as a 20-year-old, while Byrne-Jones was added to the group last season.