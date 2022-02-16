ADELAIDE has hit a hurdle in its preparation for the Toyota AFL home and away season, forced to cancel an internal trial match because too many players are unavailable.

The Crows on Wednesday confirmed an unspecified number of players have been temporarily ruled out of action through the competition's health and safety protocols.

Several players, including star wingman Paul Seedsman, are also sidelined through injury.

The intraclub hitout (which the club was planning to live stream) was due to be held on Friday but has now been replaced by a standard training session.

"It is disappointing for our players who were looking forward to showcasing the hard work that they have put into this pre-season for our Members and supporters via the live stream," Adam Kelly, the club's head of football, said.



"This pandemic has taught us to prepare for all scenarios and be flexible with our planning, and while cancelling the practice game is not ideal, we do not anticipate it having a significant impact on our preparation for the season ahead.

"Our players have had a very strong pre-season and we are excited about taking that momentum into games."