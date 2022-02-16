SYDNEY will wear the iconic red-V guernsey at its six Victorian games this season, paying homage to the club's South Melbourne roots.

Swans CEO Tom Harley said it was the players who were behind the push to wear the historic guernsey in Melbourne.

"The support the team felt during that time in Melbourne last year was incredible, and the positive feedback from fans and the playing group was overwhelming. It felt fitting to honour the strong connection by representing the club’s history every time players run out for a game in Victoria," Harley told sydneyswans.com.au.

"We have an enormous amount of respect for our history, and what has come before us. I look forward to seeing more of our special red-V guernsey not only on the field, but in the stands this season."

The Swans will play four games at Marvel Stadium and two at the MCG.