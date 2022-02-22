ESSENDON returned to pre-season training ahead of schedule last November. Players, agreeing to an earlier arrival for a tweaked summer structure and with travel largely restricted, were ready to sweat again after another elimination final loss ended the Bombers' season.

And upstairs at the renovated and expanded NEC Hangar, Essendon's coaching group was also going through its own intensive workshop as head coach Ben Rutten toyed with his plans for 2022.

Rutten has always had an eye on getting better: before he was anointed Essendon's coach-in-waiting, he had finished his Masters of Coaching course via Queensland University. In 2017, after being an assistant in Richmond's triumphant premiership season, he flew himself to Stanford University in California for an off-season course. Even as Adelaide's immovable full back his last few seasons were spent preparing for a coaching future.

Ahead of 2022, his second season in the coaching hot seat with an Essendon side brimming with growing expectations, Rutten also looked within his coaching group for growth.

Essendon players in action at a training session on February 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Pre-Christmas period we had about six weeks which was really important time for the players but also for us coaches. We added (former Brisbane and Collingwood assistant) Dale Tapping to our coaching group and we spent a day a week basically during that period looking to ensure that we're extracting all the knowledge we've got in the room," Rutten told AFL.com.au.

"There's a vast knowledge base and really good experience in the coaching group so continuing to evolve and progress individually but we [also looked at] how we better function as a coaching group and create some really clear consistent systems within our program to deliver the best program for our players.

"It was probably new for us to have that regimented time within our program but we found it really beneficial. It wasn't all serious classroom type of stuff but just 'How can we function as a coaching group and deliver the best possible program?'"

What the best possible outcome is for the Bombers this year is now over to them. After finishing eighth last year, Essendon will be eyeing a ladder rise. But the club has been cautious not to think another jump is just going to happen after last year's improvement.

Essendon's Dylan Shiel looks dejected after losing the elimination final against the Western Bulldogs on August 29, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers beat only one top-eight team in 2021 – the Western Bulldogs in round 21 – before being bounced out of the finals three weeks later by the Dogs on their way to the Grand Final. It served as a few things.

"We were bitterly disappointed but at the end of the day we thought there were some good signs there and in a lot of respects that game really summed up our season. We had some strong contributors, but we also had a look in that game where the gap is between us and the very best teams," Rutten said.

"In a lot of respects, we're really pleased we played a Grand Final team because we got exposure to that and we took some confidence out of it but we also had a really clear picture of where we need to improve as well. We took some momentum out of that game and I think the boys have been really hungry throughout the pre-season.

"To be able to play a really unconditional brand of footy under all conditions, against any opponent and at any ground – that's a hallmark of the best teams and we're pushing to become one of those."

Essendon's Harrison Jones celebrates a goal against Carlton in R7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In his first year in charge, Rutten wanted to see what worked. The Bombers scored more, Jayden Laverde, James Stewart and Dyson Heppell were deployed as defenders and Harrison Jones, Archie Perkins and Nik Cox all rose with responsibility as new faces.

It proved Rutten has talent at his disposal. Essendon's midfield is as strong and deep as it has been for some time. Zach Merrett and Darcy Parish were All-Australians last year and Jake Stringer could have been. Dylan Shiel has had a strong pre-season until a recent minor quad issue while Kyle Langford is also a piece of the puzzle.

Perkins and Cox will play in there, and they've added first-round pick Ben Hobbs. Then there's Jye Caldwell, who was best afield in the first half of last week's intraclub match before watching on for the second.

Rutten likes Caldwell – he picked him for the final last year off no games for five months – and sees his explosive style working in the red and black.

"He's still got a hell of a lot of growth in him and he's really learning his craft but he brings a different element to our midfield group and he's going to really complement our other guys as well," Rutten said.

Jye Caldwell evades Darcy Parish during Essendon's intra-club game on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew McGrath will also be a central figure for the Bombers. After his 2021 season was hit by a knee injury, those at Essendon have noticed the No.1 pick's zip and agility return over summer, and he will jump between the midfield and some time at half-back as the Bombers try to build more versatility in their group.

Jordan Ridley, who might be an All-Australian by the end of the year, heads the defence while Sam Draper's ruck work gives the Bombers another weapon to build around.

Draper has played 21 games but is already a fan favourite, with Rutten smiling when describing what it's like to coach the aggressive, physical, athletic and talented big man.

"It's fun. You're never quite sure what you're going to get but in a lot of respects it's surprising because he's doing things that a 200cm ruckman probably hasn't done consistently throughout the competition. It's not what we expect of them," he said.

"He's really exciting, he's got a lot to learn…but he understands that and he's prepared to try things and that's what I love about him. He's not going to get pigeonholed in that typical ruck position – he's keen to make it his own and do some things he thinks he can do. He's happy to try things and I'm more than happy to encourage that."

Sam Draper bursts clear during Essendon's intraclub match at The Hangar on February 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Bombers' face a tougher draw than last year after their finals finish, facing Geelong, Brisbane and Melbourne in the first three weeks of the season. It's a hot start but Rutten is buoyant about their 2022 hopes.

"We're not putting any restrictions or limitations on what we can achieve that's for sure," he said.

"There has been some really good examples of that over the last decade so we're really clear. But we want to get stuck into the process of how we do that, I think that's the most important thing and creating good processes and systems at our club and consistent behaviours day in day out will get us the results on the field.

"What we can achieve – who knows? Absolutely we're trying to make finals, we're trying to build a program and a club to win premierships, that's what we're here for. When that happens we want to do it as soon as we possibly can."