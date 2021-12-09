THE FIXTURE for the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is here.

Check out all you need to know about your team's schedule so far, including who they play twice, when their bye is, and a rough guide to just how difficult 2022 might be on paper.

* The degree of difficulty is calculated by adding the 2021 ladder positions of all the teams a club plays twice. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

Play twice: Carlton, Collingwood, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, West Coast

First four: Fremantle (H), Collingwood (A), Port Adelaide (H), Essendon (A)

Last three: West Coast (A), North Melbourne (H), Port Adelaide (A)

Bye: Round 13

Degree of difficulty: 63 (ranked 17th hardest)

What the club says: "After joining the club it did not take me long to work out these games (Showdown in round three) are as big and intense as any rivalry in the competition. Getting a coveted Friday night time slot has been one of our priorities with this fixture." - CEO Tim Silvers

Play twice: Essendon, Gold Coast, GWS Giants, Melbourne, St Kilda

First four: Port Adelaide (H), Essendon (A), North Melbourne (H), Geelong (A)

Last three: Carlton (H), St Kilda (A), Melbourne (H)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 40 (equal 4th)

What the club says: "We’re delighted to retain our Easter Thursday blockbuster against Collingwood and also welcome big clubs like Melbourne, Essendon and Carlton back to the Gabba. 2021 saw packed crowds and a record membership number for the Club and we think this is a fixture that can help us continue to build on that in 2022. We would have liked to have had an additional game in Melbourne this year, but unfortunately that’s not been the case. We look forward to making up for it with events and additional opportunities where we can." - CEO Greg Swann

Play twice: Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, GWS Giants, Richmond

First four: Richmond (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Hawthorn (H), Gold Coast (A)

Last three: Brisbane (A), Melbourne (A), Collingwood (H)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 60 (16th)

What the club says: "We are glad to be part of the marquee games to kick start the opening round of season 2022. Victorians have been starved of seeing their teams play live and we’re looking forward to seeing the Carlton faithful at our blockbuster Thursday night game. The 2022 fixture is a real win for our Victorian fans with 16 games played across the MCG and Marvel Stadium, and we cannot wait to see a sea of Navy Blue back in the stands. It is also a great result for Bluebaggers across the country as we travel to four different states and visit Western Australia and Queensland twice. To have our first two games of the season shown free-to-air on Channel 7 is fantastic for the exposure of our club, and we hope to see more free-to-air games arise as the fixture is built out over the coming months." - CEO Brian Cook

Play twice: Adelaide, Carlton, Essendon, Gold Coast, Melbourne

First four: St Kilda (A), Adelaide (H), Geelong (H), West Coast (H)

Last three: Melbourne (A), Sydney (A), Carlton (A)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 54 (12th)

Play twice: Brisbane, Collingwood, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Sydney Swans

First four: Geelong (A), Brisbane (H), Melbourne (A), Adelaide (H)

Last three: GWS Giants (A), Port Adelaide (H), Richmond (H)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 42 (equal seventh)

What the club says: "We are thrilled to be reconnecting with our Victorian-based members and supporters so prominently in the first half of next season, with the first eight games all played at Melbourne venues. After a trying two years due to the pandemic, we are confident our loyal members and supporters will turn out in droves to see their Bombers back in action at the football. We are privileged to feature in the annual blockbusters of Anzac Day, Dreamtime - which returns to the MCG this year- and the annual Powercor Country Festival game against Geelong for our season opener. Specifically, we know our members and supporters will look forward to our 150-year celebration game to be played against our traditional rival Carlton. We anticipate this will be a Friday night marquee game in June, as we celebrate what will be a truly momentous occasion for our football club in 2022. Again, we understand the AFL’s need for the floating fixture from round 10 onwards, and we will continue to provide our members the required communication relating to these games as information comes to hand next year." - CEO Xavier Campbell

Play twice: Adelaide, GWS Giants, Melbourne, St Kilda, West Coast

First four: Adelaide (A), St Kilda (H), West Coast (A), GWS Giants (H),

Last three: Western Bulldogs (A), West Coast (H), GWS Giants (A)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 42 (equal seventh)

What the club says: "To have three primetime night games from our opening four fixtured home games is a great result for the club. It’s been a long wait for the Purple Army to see Fremantle return to Friday night football, so we’re thrilled for them as well as the players, who will also be excited to return to the big stage. After the disappointment that saw fans locked out of our Len Hall Tribute Game earlier this year, we’re pleased to have the clash return on a Saturday night. As a nationally broadcast game on Channel 7, it will be our chance to showcase what is an important occasion on a national stage. From a football perspective, we are pleased to have a significant number of our away games played in Victoria, with single trips to Queensland, South Australia and Canberra. We also have two home games leading into the bye, giving our players an important three-week break from travel." - CEO Simon Garlick

Hey Siri, what's the cutest way we can announce our 2022 fixture?



Play twice: North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, West Coast, Western Bulldogs

First four: Essendon (H), Sydney Swans (A), Collingwood (A), Brisbane Lions (H)

Last three: St Kilda (H), Gold Coast (A), West Coast (H)

Bye: Round 13

Degree of difficulty: 43 (equal ninth)

What the club says: "This fixture is excellent for our team, our club and members and supporters throughout Australia. We are excited about the prospect of welcoming our loyal members and supporters back to games, and they will be in for some exceptional contests. We recognise the past two years have been difficult for our members. Their passion for the club in continuing to support us has been critical to our long-term viability and we thank all members for their loyalty through these difficult times. Sir Doug Nicholls round will be held over rounds 10 and 11, and we have back-to-back home games at GMHBA Stadium as part of this celebration. GMHBA Stadium will undergo significant redevelopment throughout 2022, and this marks the first time we have had nine home games here during building works. This is a positive outcome and we thank the AFL for understanding how important it is to play games at GMHBA Stadium. We recognise that this fixture has only the opening nine rounds locked in. We know that our members would like a fixture with all game times confirmed, but we understand the AFL’s wish for flexibility. We will ensure all of our members and supporters are kept up to date in terms of scheduling so they can plan ahead." - CEO Steve Hocking

Play twice: Brisbane, Collingwood, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, West Coast

First four: West Coast (A), Melbourne (H), GWS Giants (A), Carlton (H)

Last three: Hawthorn (A), Geelong (H), North Melbourne (A)

Bye: Round 13

Degree of difficulty: 64 (18th hardest)

What the club says: "After finishing the 2021 season with only one game out of the last nine at Metricon Stadium we are thrilled to be playing at home, in front of our members and fans four times in the first nine rounds. Off-field we’ll create our a fun, family-friendly match-day experience, mix that with an exciting brand of football on-field, our members and fans remember will remember just how good footy is on the Gold Coast." - CEO Mark Evans

Play twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Fremantle, Sydney Swans, Western Bulldogs

First four: Sydney Swans (H), Richmond (A), Gold Coast (H), Fremantle (A)

Last three: Essendon (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Fremantle (H)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 40 (equal 4th)

What the club says: "After the chaos and disruption of the past two seasons, we just can’t wait to get life - and football - back to normal with a full AFL season in Sydney and Canberra in 2022. Our members and fans have been remarkably loyal, and we’re delighted to reward them with an exciting fixture that has highlights for everyone. Put round one in your diary as we get set to return with a bang at Accor Stadium for what’s sure to be one of the biggest Derbies in history. We’re also excited to be hosting games in a mix of family-friendly timeslots at GIANTS Stadium when we take on the Suns, Carlton and West Coast in the first half of the season. It’s great to be able to reward our Canberra community with an extra game in 2022 after not being able to take any games to the nation’s capital in 2020 and again missing games in 2021. It’s been a tough few years but we’re ready for a Big Big 2022 and we hope our members and fans are too. - CEO David Matthews.

Play twice: Gold Coast, North Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs,

First four: North Melbourne (H), Port Adelaide (A), Carlton (A), St Kilda (H)

Last three: Gold Coast (H), Richmond (A), Western Bulldogs (H)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 55 (equal 13th)

What the club says: "We're really excited that our members will be back at the footy next year and, with four of our first six games being home games, that's the real highlight for us following today's announcement. Hosting some of the biggest clubs in the land at the MCG is what our members love to see so to have home games against Geelong, Richmond and Collingwood at the 'G is really pleasing. Although we are disappointed for our incredibly loyal members in Queensland that we haven't been scheduled for a match - due largely to the Suns hosting us in Darwin for Sir Doug Nicholls Round - we will ensure that we reward their loyalty at some stage next season." - chief commercial officer Ash Klein

Play twice: Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs

First four: Western Bulldogs (H), Gold Coast (A), Essendon (H), Port Adelaide (A)

Last three: Collingwood (H), Carlton (H), Brisbane (A)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 39 (equal 2nd)

What the club says: "After a challenging two seasons, with very little football played at the MCG, it was incredibly important to us that the 2022 fixture provided members and supporters a number of opportunities, particularly early in the season, to fill the MCG with red and blue. With blockbuster home matches in Round 1 against the Bulldogs, Round 3 versus the Bombers, Round 7 against Hawthorn and the traditional Anzac Eve and Queen’s Birthday clashes back at the MCG, we are really pleased with the opportunities the fixture provides all our supporters around the country. In addition, our travel schedule, will allow a large number of our interstate members and supporters to get along to the football and see the Demons in action in their home states." - CEO Gary Pert

Hoping for more ? magic ? in season 2022.



Play twice: Adelaide, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Sydney Swans

First four: Hawthorn (A), West Coast (H), Brisbane (A), Sydney Swans (A)

Last three: Sydney Swans (H), Adelaide (A), Gold Coast (H),

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 55 (equal 13th)

First four: Brisbane (A), Hawthorn (H), Adelaide (A), Melbourne (H)

Last three: Richmond (H), Essendon (A), Adelaide (H)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 39 (equal 2nd)

What the club says: "If you look at our first nine Rounds as a starting point, it’s very easy to be excited about our 2022 campaign. Five of our first nine games will be broadcast nationally on free-to-air television providing valuable exposure for our commercial partners. We will honour club legend Russell Ebert at our first home game in round two which will be a very special occasion for the entire Port Adelaide family. We then have the honour and privilege of hosting an Anzac Round home game at Adelaide Oval this year against West Coast Eagles. We also look forward to hosting Essendon in round 11 for Sir Doug Nicholls Round at Adelaide Oval. Both clubs share a rich history of nurturing and promoting Indigenous talent and we look forward to celebrating the incredible legacy Indigenous players have contributed to our club and Australian football. From an on-field perspective, we welcome the opportunity to play three games at the MCG. COVID aside, the MCG remains the home of the big finals so exposing our players to the MCG is of great benefit." - CEO Matthew Richardson

Play twice: Carlton, Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, West Coast

First four: Carlton (A), GWS Giants (H), St Kilda (A), Western Bulldogs (H)

Last three: Port Adelaide (A), Hawthorn (H), Essendon (A)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 49 (11th)

Play twice: Brisbane, Fremantle, Geelong, Hawthorn, Sydney Swans

First four: Collingwood (H), Fremantle (A), Richmond (H), Hawthorn (A)

Last three: Geelong (A), Brisbane (H), Sydney Swans (H)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 41 (sixth)

What the club says: "Having the opportunity to begin our season at home on Friday night is great for us and our fans, and we’re determined to begin our season on the right note. We have a good spread of games, breaks and travels across the first nine games, and we finish off with a strong presence in Victoria with six of our last eight games to be played at Marvel Stadium. No matter the challenges our draw will inevitably present, we are ready to embrace whatever Season 2022 throws at us we are intent on making our members and supporters proud." - chief operating officer Simon Lethlean

Play twice: Essendon, GWS Giants, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

First four: GWS Giants (A), Geelong (H), Western Bulldogs (A), North Melbourne (H)

Last three: North Melbourne (A), Collingwood (H), St Kilda (A)

Bye: Round 13

Degree of difficulty: 43 (equal ninth)

What the club says: "There is no doubt we are kicking the season off with a bang. Our first home game of the year will be a blockbuster Friday night match at the SCG against Geelong, which will follow the season opening Sydney Derby at Accor Stadium. What a great way to celebrate the start of the AFL season in Sydney. In what the AFL has released so far, we have a great mix of timeslots for fans, from blockbuster night games to the popular day and twilight fixtures at the SCG. After two challenging seasons, we are excited to welcome all our fans back to the footy in 2022 and membership will be best way for fans to ensure their ticket into the stands." - CEO Tom Harley

Season 2022 marks our 40th year in the harbour city!



Play twice: Geelong, GWS Giants, Hawthorn, Melbourne, Sydney Swans

First four: Melbourne (A), Carlton (H), Sydney Swans (H), Richmond (A)

Last three: Fremantle (H), GWS Giants (H), Hawthorn (A)

Bye: Round 13

Degree of difficulty: 57 (15th)

What the club says: "It will be a great opportunity for our club to test itself against others that should be strong contenders. Playing so many of those teams at Optus Stadium, including two Friday night games, should hold strong appeal for our members and we look forward to seeing the venue full of blue and gold. On balance it is a good fixture for us, although obviously in the current environment the AFL cannot lock away dates and times for matches beyond round nine. We host the first derby in round three and also play Fremantle in the penultimate game of the season which means three of our last five games are at Optus Stadium. We are eagerly awaiting the year ahead and we hope all of our members and supporters are looking forward to watching some exciting games at our Stadium." - CEO Trevor Nisbett

Play twice: Adelaide, Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Richmond

First four: Gold Coast (H), North Melbourne (A), Fremantle (H), Collingwood (A)

Last three: Adelaide (H), Fremantle (A), Geelong (A)

Bye: Round 13

Degree of difficulty: 31 (first)

What the club says: "We’re excited about the 2022 AFL fixture from both a football and commercial perspective. Our start to the season is particularly strong in terms of exposure on TV, with eight of our first nine games to be shown on free-to-air, and six of those matches on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday nights. We’re thrilled to be part of the season opener, which is followed by two home games at Marvel Stadium. We’re also proud to again be fixtured to play in the Good Friday game. We can’t wait to continue our strong commitment to supporting the Royal Children’s Hospital on what is a special day on the football calendar. As always, we look forward to returning to Mars Stadium to play our two games in Ballarat, after having some interruptions in the last two years. After what has been a difficult last two years for our members and fans through the pandemic, we’re pleased that they’ll be able to return to the football. We can’t wait to hear their support in the stands. We hope our fans can see the positivity in our fixture, and that they’re encouraged to jump on board as members for the 2022 season." - CEO Ameet Bains