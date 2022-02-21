Hawthorn players ahead of their round six clash with Adelaide at University of Tasmania Stadium on April 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL confirms Devonport Oval will host Hawthorn v Richmond in a tribute match as part of the 2022 AAMI Community Series to be played at 1.10pm AEDT on Saturday, March 5.

In December last year, the League announced the Hawthorn and Richmond football clubs would participate in a tribute match for the families and communities of Hillcrest Primary School following the tragic accident in Devonport.

Further initiatives surrounding the tribute match include:

- AFL players from the Hawthorn, Richmond and North Melbourne Football Clubs will run football clinics and engage with the local community on Friday, March 4.

- Post-match at Devonport Oval will see a special music act by local Tasmanian artist Luca Brasi, followed by interviews with Hawthorn and Richmond players and other special guests.

- Healing for Hillcrest: Supporting the Hillcrest Primary School Community fundraising dinner will be held at Devonport’s paranaple convention centre on the Saturday evening following the match. Club Presidents, CEOs, footballers, and special guests will be in attendance at the dinner with items from AFL Clubs and other sporting memorabilia to be auctioned.

- All funds raised from the tribute match and activity surrounding the game will go directly to the Hillcrest Community Public Fund.

A fundraiser and a game of football cannot change what has happened, but it is one way for our game to wrap our arms around the North-West community and show our support - Gillon McLachlan

AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan said it was important for the game to play a role in supporting those impacted in the Tasmanian community.

"On behalf of the AFL, our thoughts are to those impacted by the terrible accident, including the families, first responders, the school community, and the close-knit North-West community of Tasmania,” Mr McLachlan said.

"Together with the Hawthorn, Richmond and North Melbourne football clubs, we continue to work closely with the Devonport City Council and the Tasmanian Government to best support the local community.



"A fundraiser and a game of football cannot change what has happened, but it is one way for our game to wrap our arms around the North-West community and show our support."

Hawthorn President Jeff Kennett said:

"The events that occurred in Devonport last December were truly heart-breaking.

"The club is honoured to play a role in helping re-build this community, and we hope this game provides the Tasmanian people with some light and joy after what has been a challenging time for the state.

"Hawthorn has a long-standing connection to Tasmania, and we will continue to assist and offer our support to its community in any capacity possible."

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said:

"We were all deeply saddened by the tragic events at Hillcrest Primary School. As a Club with deep connections to Tasmania, we look forward to playing in a game that we hope can in some small way support the local Devonport community."

So much generosity has come from all corners of the globe over the past two months and this AFL match is another opportunity for that support to continue to help our community heal - Devonport Mayor Annette Rockliff

North Melbourne Kangaroos CEO Ben Amarfio said:

"The Hillcrest Primary School community have remained in our thoughts since that tragic day in December.

"We've had a decade-long relationship with Tasmania. Some of our senior staff and twelve players across our men's and women's teams are from Tassie, so it's an extra special place for us. We are honoured to be involved in this initiative.

"While we can't heal the pain, we hope to offer some support, a little respite and hopefully put some smiles on the faces of those affected."

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said:

"The Tasmanian Government is very pleased to be working with the AFL and the Hawthorn and Richmond football clubs on hosting this important tribute match and associated activities in Devonport in early March.



"Footy is a game that brings communities together and I commend the clubs and the AFL for this initiative which will help with the community recovery process from the heartbreaking Hillcrest tragedy late last year."

Devonport Mayor Annette Rockliff said the Healing for Hillcrest AFL match would be a good opportunity for the community to come together to continue to support those still reeling from the December tragedy. Cr Rockliff said Devonport City Council was appreciative of the efforts by all involved in creating a special event that will see all funds raised help to care for the Hillcrest community, through the Hillcrest Community Public Fund.

"So much generosity has come from all corners of the globe over the past two months and this AFL match is another opportunity for that support to continue to help our community heal," Cr Rockliff said.

"Council has been working with organisers to ensure Devonport Oval is match-ready as the city welcomes the return of AFL. We've been told the ground is perfect for AFL playing requirements and it's exciting for Devonport to host these two AFL powerhouse clubs.

"I'm sure this game will generate a great deal of interest and excitement as both teams have very passionate supporters in Tasmania and strong connections to the North-West region."

Hillcrest Community Public Fund | Devonport City Council

The tragedy that occurred at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport is truly heartbreaking. Funds raised from the Healing for Hillcrest event will help deliver a series of initiatives in support of the Hillcrest Primary School Community and will be administered through the Hillcrest Community Public Fund that has been set up specifically to provide ongoing care for the community.

For supporters wishing to contribute to the Fund, the AFL together with the Hawthorn, Richmond and North Melbourne Football Clubs, will communicate further details closer to the match. Read more here.

2022 AAMI Community Series Matches

The AAMI Community Series will take place from Thursday, March 3 to Monday, March 7, 2022 with further details below.

Thursday, March 3

Carlton v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm AEDT

Friday, March 4

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm AEDT

Saturday, March 5

Hawthorn v Richmond, Devonport Oval, 1:10pm AEDT

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Richmond Oval, 3:40pm ACDT

Essendon v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT

Sunday, March 6

GWS Giants v Collingwood, GIANTS Stadium, 12:40pm AEDT

Sydney v North Melbourne, GIANTS Stadium, 4:20pm AEDT

Fremantle v West Coast, Fremantle Oval, 4:10pm AWST

Monday, March 7

Gold Coast v Geelong, Metricon Stadium, 6:40pm AEST

Ticketing arrangements for the 2022 AAMI Community

Tickets go on-sale Wednesday, February 23 (all times are local to venue) via Ticketmaster.com.au

Club and AFL Members – 10am

General Public – 12pm

Prices – $20 Adult, $15 Concession, Kids Under 15 Free

Club Members

Club members will have free access to the match their team is competing in. For matches at Devonport Oval, GIANTS Stadium, Richmond Oval and Fremantle Oval, Club Members will need to redeem a free ticket to gain entry. Club members wishing to attend the matches at Marvel Stadium or Metricon Stadium may scan their memberships to access or pay for an upgrade to guarantee entry.

AFL Members – will need to redeem a free ticket for all matches.

Please note: Tickets for GIANTS Stadium includes both matches.



All 2022 AAMI Community Series matches will be broadcast live on FOX FOOTY and Kayo.