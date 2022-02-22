ESSENDON'S first-round pick Ben Hobbs will make his first appearance for the Bombers in Wednesday's practice game against the Western Bulldogs, with Harrison Jones, Dylan Shiel and Kyle Langford all named to play.

Hobbs, who was pick 13 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, has been selected in the 28-man squad for the clash at The Hangar, while Jones (ankle), Shiel (quad) and Langford (shoulder) have all overcome their injury concerns and will feature.

Former Crow Jake Kelly will also don the red and black for the first time, as Essendon gets another look at train-on pair Tex Wanganeen and Nick Martin as the duo vie for the open two spots on the Bombers' list.

The Bulldogs will be without gun youngster Bailey Smith, with the club saying he is managing groin soreness, while Alex Keath (back) and recruit Tim O'Brien (hamstring) will also not play in the clash, which starts at 3pm local time.

Anthony Scott (eye) and Louis Butler (hamstring) are also unavailable but otherwise the Dogs will have a strong squad in their first game since last year's Grand Final defeat.

Top-liners Marcus Bontempelli and Jack Macrae will play, while 2020 No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will also line-up against the Bombers.

The Dogs have named mature-age draftee Robbie McComb in their squad of 26 players, with the 26-year-old featuring at VFL level for the club last season.

Wednesday, February 23

Essendon v Western Bulldogs at The Hangar, 3pm AEDT

ESSENDON

1. Andrew McGrath, 2. Sam Draper, 3. Darcy Parish, 4. Kyle Langford, 5. Devon Smith, 6. Jye Caldwell, 7. Zach Merrett, 8. Ben Hobbs, 9. Dylan Shiel, 10. Aaron Francis, 11. Will Snelling, 12. Tom Cutler, 13. Nik Cox, 14. Jordan Ridley, 15. Jayden Laverde, 16. Archie Perkins, 17. James Stewart, 19. Nick Hind, 20. Peter Wright, 21. Dyson Heppell, 23. Harrison Jones, 24. Nick Bryan, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 27. Mason Redman, 29. Jake Kelly, 35. Matt Guelfi, 43. Tex Wanganeen, 47. Nicholas Martin

Notable absentees: Michael Hurley, Jake Stringer, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

WESTERN BULLDOGS

1. Adam Treloar, 2. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 3. Mitch Wallis, 4. Marcus Bontempelli, 5. Josh Dunkley, 7. Lachie Hunter, 8. Stef Martin, 11. Jack Macrae, 12. Zaine Cordy, 13. Josh Schache, 15. Taylor Duryea, 19. Cody Weightman, 20. Ed Richards, 21. Tom Liberatore, 23. Laitham Vandermeer, 27. Rob McComb, 29. Mitch Hannan, 31. Bailey Dale, 32. Arthur Jones, 33. Aaron Naughto, 34. Bailey Williams, 35. Caleb Daniel, 37. Roarke Smith, 39. Jason Johannisen, 43. Ryan Gardner, 44. Tim English

Notable absentees: Bailey Smith, Hayden Crozier, Sam Darcy, Josh Bruce, Tim O'Brien, Alex Keath

