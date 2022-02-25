WEST Coast's cursed pre-season has taken another twist, with the club's prized draftee and two of its midfield stars suffering lower leg injuries in Friday night's practice match against Fremantle.

Campbell Chesser and Dom Sheed both limped from the ground in the opening quarter and had ice applied to their left ankles, while gun midfielder Elliot Yeo injured his right ankle in the second term.

The injuries reduced the Eagles to 24 available players on their list less than a month from round one as they battle a lengthy injury ward and the continued absence of Jack Darling.

"They don't look great and they all need scans. All are lower leg injuries," coach Adam Simpson said.

"We're having a bad run at the moment. We'll see [how serious they are] but we're holding out hope, put it that way.

"We were really disappointing and then we lost a couple of players, but we're not making that an excuse for a poor performance."

The 97-point margin reflected the fortunes of both teams this summer, with Fremantle producing a slick performance to win 22.9 (141) to 6.8 (44).

While the result was inconsequential, the way the Dockers controlled long periods of the game was confirmation of what has looked an impressive pre-season for Justin Longmuir's team.

The Dockers built their game from defence, with the speed of recruit Jordan Clark and the precision of young rebounder Hayden Young standout features in a back six that restricted West Coast to six goals.

They were equally quick at the other end of the ground, with Michael Frederick a standout after booting four of his five goals in the first half. Travis Colyer and Bailey Banfield booted three each.

Star midfielder Andrew Brayshaw was the standout in a midfield that was missing captain Nat Fyfe and veteran David Mundy, who was withdrawn on the day.

Former Gold Coast midfielder Will Brodie was also prolific as an inside midfielder and looks a strong chance of featuring in the Dockers' round one team.

Premiership forward Willie Rioli played half a game and produced some moments of skill, snapping an excellent goal in his first game since the 2019 elimination final against Essendon.

The Eagles would have been pleased with the contribution of WAFL forward Hugh Dixon as he pushes for selection in the NAB AFL Pre-Season Rookie Draft, with fellow hopeful Tyler Keitel limited to less than a quarter.

YOUNG GUNS

Former Dockers forward Hugh Dixon was declared the Eagles' best player by coach Adam Simpson after booting two goals and showing strength in aerial contests. The 22-year-old looks a much fitter athlete compared to his time at Fremantle and must now have the edge ahead of Keitel in the race to secure one of the Eagles' remaining list spots. Like Keitel, draftee Brady Hough played limited minutes late in the game, while Campbell Chesser – the Eagles' most likely draftee to feature in round one – was injured early. None of Fremantle's recent draftees were included in their squad, but second-year midfielder Nathan O'Driscoll played on a wing and had some nice involvements going inside 50.

Hugh Dixon celebrates a goal for West Coast against Fremantle in a practice match on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SWITCHING POSITIONS

The relocation of Liam Henry to a wing looks a winning move for the Dockers after another polished display that included several excellent passes inside 50. West Coast forward Jack Petruccelle started several centre bounces and, along with Jamaine Jones, could give the Eagles the speed they need in the midfield. His highlight was a piercing run through the middle and clean inside 50 to set up a goal for Dixon. The Eagles had wanted to play Tom Barrass in attack for longer but were under siege in defence, only moving him forward in the final quarter.

INJURY WATCH

Campbell Chesser, Elliot Yeo and Dom Sheed will all require scans on Saturday, with the extent of their lower leg injuries not yet known. The Eagles were already missing Luke Shuey (hamstring), Oscar Allen (foot stress reaction), Jamie Cripps (pectoral), Tom Cole (ankle), Liam Ryan (health and safety protocols) and Darling from their best team on Friday night. Fremantle was also missing several stars, with veteran David Mundy rested and captain Nat Fyfe still building towards his return after multiple shoulder setbacks. Coach Justin Longmuir expected both would play in next week's AAMI Community Series match against the Eagles, along with Sean Darcy (thumb), Luke Ryan and Michael Walters. Midfielder Darcy Tucker does not appear likely to play.

FANTASY TEMPTERS

Will Brodie had already enjoyed a strong summer before being backed off because of a minor hip injury in recent weeks. He emerged on Friday night and made a statement with his ball-winning ability in tight, helping the Dockers overpower their opponents at the coalface. He should hold his spot as teammates return and has a good role in the team. Tim Kelly showed last year he can star at West Coast when their midfield is depleted and he may need to do so again in 2022. The former Cat was probably the Eagles' best onballer and won his share of possession in an engine room that was comprehensively outpointed.